 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Man who headed the DC sniper investigation goes out in a fashion I expect many of us would like to go out   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Police, 55-year-old, Beltway sniper attacks, John Allen Muhammad, US Department of Justice officials, US Attorney General Janet Reno, Constable, Sandy Moose  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 7:17 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moose died "while watching football and sitting in his recliner,"

Well, it's not a Swedish Death By Erotic Tongue Bath, but I suppose it's better than going out while puking over the toilet, or screaming as the jet plummets earthward.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he still looking for that white box van?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Moose died "while watching sportzb4ll! and sitting in his recliner,"

Well, it's not a Swedish Death By Erotic Tongue Bath, but I suppose it's better than going out while puking over the toilet, or screaming as the jet plummets earthward.


This.
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunate typo in a local article:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nuts bit off by a Laplander?
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose died "while watching football and sitting in his recliner,"

Senselessly snuffed out by bad Bears-Lions football. That figures.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AutoErotic asphyxiation?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Erroll Flynn, on a 60-foot yacht with a 16-year-old mistress?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folded up in a sofa-bed with a large breasted waitress?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chain of events that began with a google search for Candiru fish removal?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My dad died in the hospital a few days after we watched an entire weekend of football together. I like to think that at least that last weekend was something he enjoyed on the way out.

Just thankful I got that time. Not enough people do.

Best wishes to his family.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is fine, I guess, but I'd like to die in my sleep like my grandfather.

Not screaming in terror like his passengers.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark you subby. I ain't dying while the bears let me down one more time.

I'll make sure they let me down one last time and then I'll suckstart the shotgun
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moose out front couldn't have told you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The closest thing I can compare living during the Sniper was living during the opening phase of COVID-19.  It was the ONLY thing anyone talked about.  It consumed and suffocated every other aspect of life.  People would duck and run while filling up their gas tanks.  Some gas stations would cover their entire pumping stations with tarps to prevent line of sight.  I stopped shopping at Michael's, because two people were shot at Michael's, and I LOVE Michael's.  A local sports radio show would start every show saying, "Ok, today we're going to talk about sports.  We have three major sports franchises and baseball is coming."  Then it would be four hours of non-stop sniper talk.

I'm sorry everyone now knows what that's like.  It's f*cking awful.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One funny sniper story.

I was on a website back then and someone posted a picture of a Virginia Sunoco where someone was shot.  People chimed in with, "oh that's awful", "I'll pray for his family", and so on.

Then one person says, "WTF?  Cigarettes are only $1.99 a pack in Virginia?!?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wasn't he contractually obligated to die "One day before retirement"?

/ sorry, I couldn't resist making that joke
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pdxbarista: Unfortunate typo in a local article:
[Fark user image image 425x164]


I hope people say they suspect I had a heart when I die.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He called my name, and I came running but it was too late. His body was shutting down," his wife wrote. "It seems so trite to give first notice this way. Right now, I can't think much beyond I need a plan to celebrate this man: my best friend since 1982. He meant so much to so many, I'm at a loss ... Godspeed Charles."

That is really sweet.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.