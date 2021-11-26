 Skip to content
 
(KSTP St. Paul)   Doin it for the Gram used to mean taking your grandma to her doctor's visit. Not shooting a 5 year old for a social media post   (kstp.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 7:41 PM



32 Comments     (+0 »)
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not looking forward to a murdered kid trifecta on FARK tonight.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A five year-old should not be on social media.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.


Did you see what they were wearing?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this farking socks. I hope raises doesn't become a tik tok challenge
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder to hug your five year olds tight and, if they're looking at their phones right now, maybe scowl a little at your thirteen year olds.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done a few things for a gram but never shot anyone.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5-year-olds, dude
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I've done a few things for a gram but never shot anyone.


Well no, who the hell would do that?

/getting that heavy's gonna cost a couple keys at least
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something something gun control!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is doing it for a gram? Everyone knows its Wendy
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media hanging out at a park at 10:20pm.


I hope whatever guardians she may have had are charged as well.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 year old hanging out with teens in the park at 10:20pm at night.... what could go wrong?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.


To hear Franky Haugen tell it, Facebook would like to addict kids as soon as they can read. I absolutely believe her. Why spend money making the platform better when you could make children addicts.

I know a couple of people on Team Facebook and I've been explaining how Facebook could be better thusly: I can look up the book 10 Years and 20 Days by Karl Dönitz, Second Fuhrer of the 3rd Riech on Amazon and Amazon will not suggest that I look at Mein Kampf next.

/ Facebook will show you The Black Sun.

// for those who don't know, The Black Sun was the occult arm of the SS and a bunch of sick F-ers too sick for the regular SS.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns are the bomb.
More, Please. SIR.   (Said in a Tiny Time voice)
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At this time, investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental."

He should still spend at least 20 years behind bars.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooters name wasn't Baldwin, was it?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
officers responded to a home on Florida Avenue

This is what happens when you name streets after Florida, even in the Midwest.
The Floridaness will... uh... find a way.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I've done a few things for a gram but never shot anyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You'll do whatever gram tells you to do!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.

To hear Franky Haugen tell it, Facebook would like to addict kids as soon as they can read. I absolutely believe her. Why spend money making the platform better when you could make children addicts.


One of my kids got a school project to make an online blog.  He was supposed to include information about himself and what he liked to do.  He was excited, but his mother and I were not fans of the assignment.

We sat down at the computer and I asked him, "What's your teacher's name?"  Within five minutes, I showed him how to find out her address, work history, names of her children, name of her husband, where her husband worked, and his work phone number.  I turned to him and asked, "Do you think it's a good idea to put your information online, where anyone, especially someone like me, can find it that easily?"

We got him another assignment and it all worked out.  I do regret shiatting on his excitement.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Something something something gun control!


It's a small price to pay for our freedums
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The parents should be arrested for having a loaded gun lying around. I have guns and kids, they have always been on the top shelf with the ammo in a separate area.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.

To hear Franky Haugen tell it, Facebook would like to addict kids as soon as they can read. I absolutely believe her. Why spend money making the platform better when you could make children addicts.

One of my kids got a school project to make an online blog.  He was supposed to include information about himself and what he liked to do.  He was excited, but his mother and I were not fans of the assignment.

We sat down at the computer and I asked him, "What's your teacher's name?"  Within five minutes, I showed him how to find out her address, work history, names of her children, name of her husband, where her husband worked, and his work phone number.  I turned to him and asked, "Do you think it's a good idea to put your information online, where anyone, especially someone like me, can find it that easily?"

We got him another assignment and it all worked out.  I do regret shiatting on his excitement.


But you did parenting. Nod.
Would have been fun to switch his assignment to presenting the teacher's online profile. Or maybe not.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: The parents should be arrested for having a loaded gun lying around. I have guns and kids, they have always been on the top shelf with the ammo in a separate area.


Lock it away too. Kids can climb, they like spider monkeys.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.

To hear Franky Haugen tell it, Facebook would like to addict kids as soon as they can read. I absolutely believe her. Why spend money making the platform better when you could make children addicts.

One of my kids got a school project to make an online blog.  He was supposed to include information about himself and what he liked to do.  He was excited, but his mother and I were not fans of the assignment.

We sat down at the computer and I asked him, "What's your teacher's name?"  Within five minutes, I showed him how to find out her address, work history, names of her children, name of her husband, where her husband worked, and his work phone number.  I turned to him and asked, "Do you think it's a good idea to put your information online, where anyone, especially someone like me, can find it that easily?"

We got him another assignment and it all worked out.  I do regret shiatting on his excitement.


I mean....should young kids put out all of their information on the Web? Probably not.

Also...as a parent, isn't it your jorb to manage expectations? I keeed.

/ hopefully, you can get him excited about something else. Like fishing or computers or aviation or museums or whatever.

// I'd suggest USS Alabama, Museum of Science and Industry, USS Midway, the SAC Museum, Museum of the US Air Force, The Steven F Udvar-Hazy center, USS Wisconsin, USS New Jersey, USS Batfish and Wings Over the Rockies
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I am not looking forward to a murdered kid trifecta on FARK tonight.


Don't refresh the main page then...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm glad, they're still teaching civics in schools these days. The 13 y.o. certainly remembered "shall not be infringed".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now we have to arm five year olds. There's no other way.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm going to repeat myself. We need a Minnesota tag. Goddamnitsomuch.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Noticed not in Florida, but occurred on Florida Avenue, maybe this was why the kid was so dumb?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: iheartscotch: foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.

To hear Franky Haugen tell it, Facebook would like to addict kids as soon as they can read. I absolutely believe her. Why spend money making the platform better when you could make children addicts.

One of my kids got a school project to make an online blog.  He was supposed to include information about himself and what he liked to do.  He was excited, but his mother and I were not fans of the assignment.

We sat down at the computer and I asked him, "What's your teacher's name?"  Within five minutes, I showed him how to find out her address, work history, names of her children, name of her husband, where her husband worked, and his work phone number.  I turned to him and asked, "Do you think it's a good idea to put your information online, where anyone, especially someone like me, can find it that easily?"

We got him another assignment and it all worked out.  I do regret shiatting on his excitement.

I mean....should young kids put out all of their information on the Web? Probably not.

Also...as a parent, isn't it your jorb to manage expectations? I keeed.

/ hopefully, you can get him excited about something else. Like fishing or computers or aviation or museums or whatever.

// I'd suggest USS Alabama, Museum of Science and Industry, USS Midway, the SAC Museum, Museum of the US Air Force, The Steven F Udvar-Hazy center, USS Wisconsin, USS New Jersey, USS Batfish and Wings Over the Rockies


My family once got a private tour of the place from the guy who ran it.  Former 3 star general and friend of my father.  Pretty cool being able to see stuff in the back rooms, lesser-known gems on display (Japanese submarine suicide plane!), and being able to touch the Space Shuttle.  Also cool how he cut the line to the ATC tower.  Told the elevator operator at floor one to stop at floor two.  We then went to floor two, VIP'd our way in, and nobody on floor one was the wiser.
 
Birnone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: foo monkey: A five year-old should not be on social media.

To hear Franky Haugen tell it, Facebook would like to addict kids as soon as they can read. I absolutely believe her. Why spend money making the platform better when you could make children addicts.

One of my kids got a school project to make an online blog.  He was supposed to include information about himself and what he liked to do.  He was excited, but his mother and I were not fans of the assignment.

We sat down at the computer and I asked him, "What's your teacher's name?"  Within five minutes, I showed him how to find out her address, work history, names of her children, name of her husband, where her husband worked, and his work phone number.  I turned to him and asked, "Do you think it's a good idea to put your information online, where anyone, especially someone like me, can find it that easily?"

We got him another assignment and it all worked out.  I do regret shiatting on his excitement.


This story didn't go where I thought it should. I thought you were going to have him do the blog and turn it in but using all that information on the teacher. including her name, on the blog. How else is she supposed to learn?
 
