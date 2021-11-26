 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Let her go to the Christmas Light show, she's 12 years old for crying out loud. What's the worst that can happen?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a bunch of bell ends
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's, that's f*cked up, wow.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: That's, that's f*cked up, wow.


That IS f*cked up.  JFC.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ.  What the fark is wrong with people nowadays.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alan Walsh, an anti-knife crime campaigner and youth worker from Liverpool, said phone calls started flooding into him and his team late at night from distressed kids who had witnessed Ava's killing.

You know, if they criminalize knives, only criminals with have knives.  We should all carry.
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hate people
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remind me to buy some lightweight aluminium chainmail
 
Azz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The 4 boys need to be castrated
 
Avery614
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Azz: The 4 boys need to be castrated


And lobotomized.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Odd.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The 4 boys are defective.  Their manufacturer failed.  Take them to the manufacturer and reverse the conveyor belt.  Shove them back in the oven (or however kids are made) and make the manufacturer do a better job with the raw materials.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any UK lawyers here to shed some insight on whether these hooligans will be tried as adults?

/they should've stuck with dustbins
 
Snargi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After reading this I don't ever want read sanctimonious, holier than thou BS in the comments about how farked up the U.S. is from our European Farkers ever again.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The 4 boys are defective.  Their manufacturer failed.  Take them to the manufacturer and reverse the conveyor belt.  Shove them back in the oven (or however kids are made) and make the manufacturer do a better job with the raw materials.


THIS!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If your teenage children haven't been taught the simple concept of right from wrong, you have failed so completely as a parent that you should be prosecuted along side the thug you raised.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Four boys from Liverpool always mean trouble.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snargi: After reading this I don't ever want read sanctimonious, holier than thou BS in the comments about how farked up the U.S. is from our European Farkers ever again.


Yeah, good luck with that wish.

For every Poland refugee hot potato, there are 10 child cages.
For every random stabbing there are 10 mass shootings.
For every Drumpf, there is a Boris.

Europe is very aware that the etire E.U. is the equivalent to the U.S., but still gloat from their state sized countries, because legally, they can. But even going by per capita, it doesn't look great.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

labman: Jesus Christ.  What the fark is wrong with people nowadays.


i1.wp.comView Full Size

Well they were there to celebrate the birth of the most bloody religion to ever crusade across the face of the planet so a few casualties should be expected.

Christmas in England was historically a time of crime and violence.

https://www.geriwalton.com/christmas-​c​rime-in-the-victorian-era/
 
TheYeti
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They'll get tens of hours in prison.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Azz: The 4 boys need to be castrated


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Four boys from Liverpool always mean trouble.


Let it be.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Q-Tron: I hate people


Careful everyone, sounds like Q-tron might get stabby.

/Cue neighbor lamenting about he was always such a nice quiet boy, although perhaps a little peculiar.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can anyone shed some light on this?

Delinquent/impaired field trip?

Wtf?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Any UK lawyers here to shed some insight on whether these hooligans will be tried as adults?

/they should've stuck with dustbins


Googling tells me in England and Wales juvies aged 10 and up can be tried as an adult.  Obviously it's more in-depth than that but murder is one of the offenses included.
 
mudesi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark the Omicron mutation or climate catastrophe.  Bring on the super volcano.  Or the asteroid.  This planet is so farking done with humanity.  Why fark around?  Stop dragging it out.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Kalyco Jack: Four boys from Liverpool always mean trouble.

Let it be.


Get back
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She shouldn't have been wearing such stabby clothing.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Crude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: WhippingBoi: Kalyco Jack: Four boys from Liverpool always mean trouble.

Let it be.

Get back


Put them on a yellow submarine. Then sink it.
/amidoin this right?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Snargi: After reading this I don't ever want read sanctimonious, holier than thou BS in the comments about how farked up the U.S. is from our European Farkers ever again.

Yeah, good luck with that wish.

For every Poland refugee hot potato, there are 10 child cages.
For every random stabbing there are 10 mass shootings.
For every Drumpf, there is a Boris.

Europe is very aware that the etire E.U. is the equivalent to the U.S., but still gloat from their state sized countries, because legally, they can. But even going by per capita, it doesn't look great.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Toxteth, huh?

You don't say.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anymore, I walk away from any potential confrontation, no matter how angry I may be. There are WAY too many idiots out there that don't value life that it is just not worth it.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Any UK lawyers here to shed some insight on whether these hooligans will be tried as adults?

/they should've stuck with dustbins


Were they in Shaftsbury?


/no one knows what its like...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Avery614: Azz: The 4 boys need to be castrated

And lobotomized.


By the sounds of it, you might be a bit late.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She should have known that they were not farking around when they demanded she bring them figgy pudding?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If your teenage children haven't been taught the simple concept of right from wrong, you have failed so completely as a parent that you should be prosecuted along side the thug you raised.


You can have all the money, support, love, attention etc that a child needs to become a responsible adult and still produce a shiat adult.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So four out of ten kids in England have knives.  The question is: How to get knives in to the hands of the other 6 kids.

Stanbby McStabby
The Lord of Knives
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Judging from the responses here I'm not clicking the link
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That poor girl. That's gotta be a terrifying way to end such a short life. Any life.

But at 12... none of us expect to die.

I really hope the family finds justice.

But being this being today and if those stabbing were done by youths in the UK... yeah they're gonna get some rehabilitation and sent back our into the world again.

That's just not right.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: the most bloody religion to ever crusade across the face of the planet


Oddly, if you say that in public about Islam instead, someone stabs you.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mudesi: Fark the Omicron mutation or climate catastrophe.  Bring on the super volcano.  Or the asteroid.  This planet is so farking done with humanity.  Why fark around?  Stop dragging it out.


Omicron? What happened to Nu and Xi?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snargi: After reading this I don't ever want read sanctimonious, holier than thou BS in the comments about how farked up the U.S. is from our European Farkers ever again.


The United States has more knife crime than the UK does. It's just that they don't have guns so they don't have a much worse problem to distract them.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Snargi: After reading this I don't ever want read sanctimonious, holier than thou BS in the comments about how farked up the U.S. is from our European Farkers ever again.

Yeah, good luck with that wish.

For every Poland refugee hot potato, there are 10 child cages.
For every random stabbing there are 10 mass shootings.
For every Drumpf, there is a Boris.

Europe is very aware that the etire E.U. is the equivalent to the U.S., but still gloat from their state sized countries, because legally, they can. But even going by per capita, it doesn't look great.


Slovakia has the highest homicide rate in the EU with 1.39/100,000 in 2019. The US rate was a bit over 6. Were you ignorant or just lying?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: thealgorerhythm: the most bloody religion to ever crusade across the face of the planet

Oddly, if you say that in public about Islam instead, someone stabs you.


And? JFC.  None religious people need to saw off.  Otherwise one day the religious fools will team up and toss the rest of us in a pit of fire. JFC.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
