 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Two wild hogs force UK golf course to close, making Subby wonder what 30-50 of them could do   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird, Golf, president Philip Marshall, Bacon, huge pigs, Tuesday night, English-language films, Police, Lightcliffe Golf Club  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 6:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only someone had an AR-15 !
I hear they're perfect for hogs.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


" WYLD HOGZ !!! "
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which two

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


what an awful movie that was
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In completely unrelated news, there will be a pork slider special at the clubhouse next week.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or three different ones?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ha ha charade you are
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: which two

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x478]

what an awful movie that was


I hate that movie more than almost any other.

I knew it was crap without seeing it, but I was managing a movie theater in a hick town when it came out.

The line of redneck morons waiting to get tickets stretched to the end of the parking lot.

It was not a good night.

But it was a strong enough "this is my life now" moment to push me to go (back) to college.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My HOA only allows one cat, or one dog. Now I just realized that I what I want is a shiat pig.

A shiat pig, is a type of pig in Asia that lives beneath the village outhouse, and it lives of poop.

They're really delicious apparently.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, you could make a metric ton of sausage.
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lady J: if only someone had an AR-15 !
I hear they're perfect for hogs.


I know you're making a joke, because you think it's not true, but it's probably a good match for hogs.  A hog's skull is particularly thick in the front, and there are stories about bullets skipping off the bone there, but a head shot from the side doesn't have the problem.  I've shot them from the side with a .22-250, which is a similarly-sized but about 20% more powerful (moving faster) bullet to the .223 that an AR-15 uses.  The shot will instantly kill one, and not exit the head, which are both desirable traits.  I used a .44 Magnum pistol once (it can also be used in a rifle, giving it more power), and got an instant kill but the bullet easily exited the far side, and that can be dangerous.

Feral hogs are a serious problem in some areas, like where I lived at the time.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'M A WILD PIG!
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
osograndeknives.comView Full Size


Gee, if only there were some ancient weapon that was designed just for dealing with such creatures...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.