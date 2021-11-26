 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   There's a lot to unpack here, but subby keeps going back to just how much effort it would take to get into those cupboards above the washer/dryer   (zillow.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Rooms, Laundry Room, GreatSchools Ratings, Interior features, trademarks REALTOR, Brick Walls, Block Walls, Bonus Room  
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many questions, but I'll only ask two:

Do all these mansions come with stripper poles now?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Any guesses who "VG" could be?
Fark user imageView Full Size


By the way, that bed is in one large room with a large sectional couch, entertainment center, and a red-red-tiled soaking tub....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe a professional athlete?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby stands 3'8"
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A throne fit for a king?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: A throne fit for a king?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


If I had the $$$ I might be tempted to buy that place just to put up this portrait on the wall facing that "throne"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does it really matter how much effort the staff has to make?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is actually a pretty good deal.  huge mansion in Redlands on a decent sized lot and good landscaping.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sarah Jessica Farker: A throne fit for a king?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

If I had the $$$ I might be tempted to buy that place just to put up this portrait on the wall facing that "throne"...

[Fark user image 425x283]


Please, if you had THAT kind of money you'd spring for a super-realistic life-sized replica standing in the corner.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, but only 6 fireplaces? And ONE washer /dryer?  No thanks, I deserve more. Much, much more. Peasants.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It looks like the laundry room was designed with two washer/dryer combos in mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, but only 6 fireplaces? And ONE washer /dryer?  No thanks, I deserve more. Much, much more. Peasants.


That is truly moronic. Never land ranch had 24 bathrooms and 16 washer/dryer pairs.  And oxygen enhanced sleeping chambers.  This is like some Hobo designed shiat.
 
PvtStash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the kind of hallway nightmares happen in
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
