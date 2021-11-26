 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth) Your Thanksgiving dishes are still covered in crud in the kitchen sink, and right on schedule, here comes the annual YOUR LEFTOVERS ARE GOING TO KILL YOU dire warning article. Eat at your own risk. You have been warned
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. The dishes didn't pile up because I cleaned as I went while I was cooking, and made sure the dishwasher was ready to load the tableware immediately after.
2. Any leftovers still left by Sunday will be chucked in the trash for the Monday pickup.  I love Thanksgiving at first, but I very quickly am sick and tired of the food.

#2 That's why I don't understand people who do another turkey at Christmas.  I don't want to see a turkey for at least 6 months after thanksgiving.  Christmas is ham season, and it's far enough away from easter that you're not dreading it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Monday after Thanksgiving is the last day people can safely eat refrigerated leftovers.

The USDA knows refrigerators are a thing, right?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As kid we had left overs for weeks. 😆 I should be dead.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up and continue to eat stuff off the floor, well expired food, don't wash hands before eating and any sort of unhygienic thing you can imagine. Never taken a sick day from work because I just never get sick. Didn't feel anything from the covid shot.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My mother deemed that she didn't have enough leftover turkey, so she bought another one this morning and is cooking it for dinner tonight.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The USDA is saying that at 40F there's enough room for pathogens to grow on the prepared food that 5 days is the max you should keep leftovers around. I keep my house fridges at 34 so it's longer but still after 7-8 days there's a good chance of mold growing even if the bacteria isn't a severe issue.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Age of food is just a number. The older the food, the better the workout for your gut bacteria. Please click and subscribe for more gut bacteria cross-fit tips.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My Thanksgiving dishes went right into the dishwasher upon clearing the table.

We watched this video on how to actually get the dishwasher to wash effectively:


Detergent packs are kinda wishy-washy (Dishwashers Explained)
Youtube _rBO8neWw04


In short, run the tap at the kitchen sink in order to have hot water available for the first cycle of the machine, put detergent in where that initial cycle can use it, and use the correct amount of detergent on a sufficiently heavy wash cycle for the main cycle an the thing actually does a good job of washing the dishes.  Doesn't require prerinsing in the sink.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I ate store bought lunch meat that had a use by date 6 months after I opened it.  It was delish
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What I do is freeze half of the leftovers we have, so in a couple of months, if we're craving some of it, I just have to take it out and thaw it. That cuts down on what we have in the fridge to get through in the next few days, plus it provides meals down the road.

Also, you could just, you know, make less food. Instead of making a whole turkey this year, we did a turkey breast, and it came out perfect. We have enough leftover for the next couple of days, but not so much that we're scrambling to find recipes to use it up before it goes south.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
It also depends on what it is and how it's stored. I found a sealed packet of Red Leicester in my refrigerator months past it's expiry date. I ate it. It was fine. It's cheese. The only significant worries are drying out and mould, both of which the sealed packet prevented.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
May I present the Capriotti's "Bobbie", Thanksgiving in a sub, available year-round.
View Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
One must assume you meant it was 6 months after the use-by date...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We put enough bourbon in our bourbon yams that the leftovers can last weeks and still be OK. It's impossible for any pathogen to grow in them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just remember that expiration dates are guidelines to escape criminal liability. I subscribe to the Estelle Getty principle. The older the better
View Full Size
Hawt
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Why would you ruin cranberry sauce, stuffing, and turkey with mayonnaise? Mayonnaise is the devil's spooge. It has no business near children or food.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I worked in the back of the house of a restaurant once.  There is not a pile of domestic dishes and pots that can intimidate me anymore.

My kitchen was clean 20 minutes after we pushed back from the table.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We clean as we go, otherwise it turns into a game of whether my wife and I are unable to tolerate it any longer.

/ she usually wins
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

View Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got smart this year and accepted an invitation to a friend's sister's meal.  Not only did I not have to cook, nor clean up, I scored enough ham to make my morning denver omelettes for a week.

That said, I'm making my turkey Sunday.  Was gonna be tomorrow but said friend wants me to join her to a craft fair tomorrow, and making Thanksgiving dinner (even for one) is an all day affair
 
bughunter
Dude.  I once found an unopened package of Kosher Beef Franks in the back of the fridge that was three years past expiry.

Cooked one frank and ate it experimentally.  It was perfectly good.

Ate the rest within 2 days though, just to be sure.

/keep my fridge set at 34F also
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, and last nite, mrs bughunter served a can of cranberry sauce that expired in the Obama administration.

We're still alive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Exactly.  I keep mine so cold i have to be careful where I put the eggs to avoid them freezing
 
alice_600
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Japanese mayo would like a word with you. There is no sugar like there is in most American mayo i do see.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some time Sunday I will toss the bird carcass into a large stock pot with half a gallon of vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, reduce, and simmer for at least an hour.

Strain. Dump 2 cups or so of cut up turkey (white and dark), 2 cups of rice, and various veggies (usually just a bag of frozen mixed). I'm about 20 minutes or so, I have an amazing turkey and rice soup.

Also works well with a roasted chicken. Probably would work well with noodles, just have to adjust the timing so they noodles don't turn to mush.

And honestly, I don't remember what our fridge is set to. I probably should take a peek one day.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Leftovers. LOL.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Christmas is for prime rib.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

At least you had cranberry sauce.  The stores here haven't had any for weeks.  First time in years I had to substitute beets.  Not bad, just miss my can of gooey goodness.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Christmas is for prime rib.


This entirely.

With au jus & horseradish cream, surrounded with roast Brussels sprouts & pearl onions. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Fresh baked rolls.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Christmas is for lasagna.

Prime rib (and collard greens) is for New Year's Day.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Had my traditional Day-After-Thanksgiving lunch...

Turkey sandwich, white and dark meat, little schmear of mayo on the bread, with season salt, black pepper, and dill.

Dill as in the herb, not the pickle.
 
