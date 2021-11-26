 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(World Health Organization)   I don't care, I'm calling it the Unicron Variant   (who.int) divider line
96
    More: News, Virus, DNA, Epidemiology, Evolution, SARS-CoV-2 variant, SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution, Public health, target genes  
•       •       •

1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 2:28 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there's a unicorn variant now?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*tots and pears*
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care, I'm calling it the Unicron Variant

Yeesh, looks like it's painful:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Wait, there's a unicorn variant now?


No, a unicron variant.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once they know and map the mutations wouldn't it be just like flu variations and easy to vaccinate against?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Wait, there's a unicorn variant now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"O" as in "O... shiat"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey subby, the citizens of Omicron Persei 8 would like to let you know:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Futurama jokes will be endless.  I'm okay with that.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hey subby, the citizens of Omicron Persei 8 would like to let you know:

[Fark user image image 425x340]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't argue with the laws of intergalactic salvage. I'm sure we'll be delicious.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Found on GIS.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(from image search results before it gets deep with covid pics)
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Keep track of your human horn fellas.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought the next version was going to be Nu?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still have mine in my tool box.  I'll use it to draw a big circle to stand in the center of to keep people away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. Trump's Chinese labs are working overtime creating these new variants.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everyone beat me to the Futurama references! I knew I could count on you!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 187x750]


Get your stinkin' ponies out of a Transformers thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size

/oh FFS, they even ruined Transformers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Wait, there's a unicorn variant now?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
Yes
 
falkone32
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nah, it's just some guy.. RULER OF THE PLANET OMICRON PERSEI 8!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When do they call one the MAGAkiller, or BADMUTHFARKER, just for laughs?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Everyone beat me to the Futurama references! I knew I could count on you!


Next up:

CHIN MASKS DO NOT WORK THAT WAY!
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So we still can't get back to licking doorknobs?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I thought the next version was going to be Nu?


conscious decision to skip Nu to avoid confusion
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's the "We're More Farked" variant.

Every successive one should just be labeled as versions of "We're Even More Farked"
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: Once they know and map the mutations wouldn't it be just like flu variations and easy to vaccinate against?


I think it's still an open question but my guess is the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna will do a good job. Those deliberately encode a rather generic spike protein that is designed to continue to work as variants appear.

Of course, that must be tested.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 187x750]

Get your stinkin' ponies out of a Transformers thread!

[Fark user image image 300x456]
/oh FFS, they even ruined Transformers.


[SPOILERS] Pinkie Pie - *curls up into a ball* (Transformers reference)
Youtube t4cQ283LAnI
 
manunkind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thisispete: So we still can't get back to licking doorknobs?


Some of these motherfarkers ain't stopped in the first place.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x478]


You beat me to it.

"Unicron variant seen here ingesting Delta variant to use as fuel."
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image 850x727]


500% =/= 500x
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The US is restricting flights from Africa, but I feel like this is the part of the movie where the scientist says, "it's too late, it's already here."
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image 850x727]


Feigl-Ding is referring to the Nu variant in his tweet.  I think the novel South African variant that the WHO is concerned about is called Omicron.  Must be a different variant.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image image 850x727]


500% more is 6x more. Horrifying, but let's at least get the math right as we cough ourselves to death.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image 850x727]

Feigl-Ding is referring to the Nu variant in his tweet.  I think the novel South African variant that the WHO is concerned about is called Omicron.  Must be a different variant.


It's the same one.. Nu was the next letter in the alphabet, but WHO decided to skip over it
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: The US is restricting flights from Africa, but I feel like this is the part of the movie where the scientist says, "it's too late, it's already here."


It's already been found in Belgium and Hong Kong.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna wait until the Omega variant hits before I put on my shiatting pants.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Gubbo: I thought the next version was going to be Nu?

conscious decision to skip Nu to avoid confusion


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image image 850x727]


This is to be expected. As the pool of hosts continues to shrink the evolutionary pressure is on to increase its transmission

Eventually it will evolve to be less deadly because that removes the pressure to keep its numbers down. Virus just wants to transmit in peace.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Gubbo: I thought the next version was going to be Nu?

conscious decision to skip Nu to avoid confusion


A rare moment of common sense in the world
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image 850x727]

Feigl-Ding is referring to the Nu variant in his tweet.  I think the novel South African variant that the WHO is concerned about is called Omicron.  Must be a different variant.


Same variant. Provisional vs. official designation.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
YodaTuna
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shastacola: Once they know and map the mutations wouldn't it be just like flu variations and easy to vaccinate against?


Easy to make the vaccine? Maybe.

Dumb MAGA motherfarkers getting the vaccine? Not so much.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Walker: Just 500x more infectious. We should be fine.

[Fark user image 850x727]

Feigl-Ding is referring to the Nu variant in his tweet.  I think the novel South African variant that the WHO is concerned about is called Omicron.  Must be a different variant.


No, unless he's getting variants mixed up, I think it's the same one. His hashtag seems to refer to "B.1.1.259", which doesn't seem to be a real variant, and is probably just a typo (oft-repeated based on a Google search) of "B.1.1.529".
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gonna give more ammo to the anti vaxxers crowd.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stop listening to Dr. Feigl-Ding about the new variant. Seriously, I would never let him anywhere near a bathroom.
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.