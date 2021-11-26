 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Merck announces its anti-COVID pill molnupiravir is less worthy than originally reported, but hopes to acquire something equivalent from Beta Ray Bill in an alternate timeline   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Combined oral contraceptive pill, Birth control, Pregnancy, lower efficacy of Merck, Hospital, Death, Million, study of its experimental COVID-19 pill  
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Will these be considered as demon juice by anti vaxxers or A-Ok?
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No matter. I know a place near me where I can get cow poop. (Per a Fark article a couple days ago. The treatment, not the location. If you want to know the location.)
 
The Bestest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
they probably just didn't rotate it the right way

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths is probably not going to cut it, when the standard is the (already authorized) monoclonal antibody treatments which produce a 70-80% reduction.  Even granting the added convenience of oral pills vs injection or IV infusion, I'm not sure who would opt for this given the choice.

Hopefully the Pfizer pill's high efficacy holds up with further study.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Still 30 percent more effective than horse dewormer in the treatment of covid but very likely a lot less effective at deworming.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Will these be considered as demon juice by anti vaxxers or A-Ok?


Not if Merck makes a veterinary  version.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths is probably not going to cut it, when the standard is the (already authorized) monoclonal antibody treatments which produce a 70-80% reduction.  Even granting the added convenience of oral pills vs injection or IV infusion, I'm not sure who would opt for this given the choice.

Hopefully the Pfizer pill's high efficacy holds up with further study.


Is it really a choice or are both options available at the same time?

/I was going to make a comment about taking them together being 100% effective but the new variant has me a little worried.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Will these be considered as demon juice by anti vaxxers or A-Ok?


The doctors say it doesn't work, so the anti-vaxxers would love it on that basis alone. They might not be able to get it, though, if it's not also being sold for some other purpose.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths is probably not going to cut it, when the standard is the (already authorized) monoclonal antibody treatments which produce a 70-80% reduction.  Even granting the added convenience of oral pills vs injection or IV infusion, I'm not sure who would opt for this given the choice.

Hopefully the Pfizer pill's high efficacy holds up with further study.


It doesn't have to be an either/or situation.  Using the Merck pill as a supplement to the antibody treatments, or as a replacement in areas where antibody treatments aren't available or are in short supply would still result in notable improvements in treatment.

But yes, it really does put more pressure on Pfizer to show that their results are legit.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

thinks molnupiravir works just fine
 
Xetal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths is probably not going to cut it, when the standard is the (already authorized) monoclonal antibody treatments which produce a 70-80% reduction.  Even granting the added convenience of oral pills vs injection or IV infusion, I'm not sure who would opt for this given the choice.

Hopefully the Pfizer pill's high efficacy holds up with further study.


Besides route of administration, timeframe can also be an issue.

If one can be effectively given later in the process than the other then it can have value just for that. We need something that can be given on day 7+ of symptoms and have a strong effect.

I'm seeing unvaccinated people showing up in the ER on day 7-9 of symptoms with SPO2 of <70%. They're losing the fight to just oxygenate... And they're out of the window for monoclonal antibodies.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Will these be considered as demon juice by anti vaxxers or A-Ok?


If we do get an effective anti-COVID pill, the Russians will just crank up the disinfo machine and run with:
- Evil Big Pharma
- Pill has 6G chips in it
- Pill will give you autism

And the MAGAts will happily amplify the message, continue dropping dead, and still not figure out what's happening.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you know anything if the history of the pharma industry Merck's profound lack of contribution to fighting Covid, and specifically their failure to develop an efficacious vaccine, is completely shocking.
Historically Merck IS vaccines. So much of the current slate of vaccines given to damned near every child in the western world were invented by Merck, largely under Maurice Hilleman. One institution, completely responsible for saving so much life and preventing so much suffering. Watching them be bypassed by biotech upstarts is absolutely the turning of a page. It's downright embarrassing for them to not be part of the solution right now.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"One patient in the molnupiravir arm died, versus nine in the placebo group."

Imagine going to the hospital, saying: "Doc, that pill I was given, will save me, right?"

Doc: "Nah, your pill was just chalk. It's good for your bone density.".
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The thing I dislike about this is that it's a viral mutagen. It's supposed to work by having the virus make so many mutations that it disables itself, a catastrophic level of mutations.

Okay, if it works very well at that it could be a good drug, but if it doesn't generate as many mutations as needed to make it dysfunctional all we've done is make the virus evolve faster.

And then there's the question of misusing it. If one person in a family gets some to take home and somebody else in their family is also sick, well people are dumb enough to cut the pill in half and each take it. That means they both will be inducing their virus to mutate faster, just not fast enough to reliably kill most of it.

And then if it does work well, someone takes it and it kills off their virus before they mount a good immune response, and then someone in their family re-infects them when the drug level is down so they are again stimulating more mutation in the virus but not killing it.

I don't like it.
 
