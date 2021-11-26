 Skip to content
(CNBC)   When the apocalypse comes early next year, far-off areas will be scattered with discarded private jets of the wealthy looking for a place to escape only to find they don't have any Starbucks locations   (cnbc.com) divider line
17
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would recommend that all those fleeing Civilization (the cities, not the Sid Meier game) sit down and watch Connections with James Burke.  The first series, not those 'for ratings' versions that came later.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah.  When the apocalypse comes.  I am going to be sooooooooooooooooo worried about all the rich farks I'm not currently roasting on the neighbors'' BBQ (he had a Green Egg).
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even secondhand business jets are vanishing from the market.

One could have made a killing just by buying used, clapped-out trucks in the depths of Covid. Those have risen 90% in price over the past year due to scarcity.
 
chawco
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The worse wealth inequalities get, the more I feel.like the only viable solution will be the guillotine.

Pay a more reasonable share of taxes, accept living wages, or off with your head.

Most of them will refuse the former until we are about to pull the lever on the latter.

And then its too late.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol I already GTFO didn't need a jet. Will probably see a bunch landing and stranded at the local airport when jetfuel runs out.

ishouldinvestinquarantinefacilitiesbus​inesscat.jpg
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lol we don't have a Starbucks here
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shorting human civilization is not a wise choice.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The article mentioned pandemic concerns that apparently the (quite literal) jet set doesn't want to fly with the unwashed and get COVID. I wonder if there's a phenomenon similar to that we've seen with real estate and quarantine that people learned their homes were too small to have all the family there at once, if people want private jets that they can get far away from their families on short notice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a getaway plane during an apocalypse may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: lol we don't have a Starbucks here


Is that even possible ?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rich people fly 1st class.  REALLY rich people fly charter or own their jets.
 
MSkow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Me and my wife combined deine what most would describe as the ever-shrinking middle class. I make about $100k a year while she makes about $30k. We live well below our means while we watch many of her hard working cohorts struggle to afford necessities. I don't know what by what mechanics change will be wrought but these inequalities are not sustainable in a civilized society.
 
janzee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, this could all work out for the best.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We don't need the rich.  All we need is millions more snotty remote workers to come in and gentrify the town until the poor have to  leave.  Don't you have some spreadsheets you can make that deplete precious resources, that you can write up while you're at a dude ranch in Wyoming?  Of course you do!!

so get on with  it.  I still have a roof over my head, and I know that city people aren't satisfied until they have all of their money, and all of my view and outdoor life too.  Don't you have some more shopping to do before you move to the country?  You wouldn't want to have to talk to the locals once you get there, they probably wouldn't understand your cultured enunciation.  But you have a lot of money, so that buys a lot of "understanding."
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jimjays: The article mentioned pandemic concerns that apparently the (quite literal) jet set doesn't want to fly with the unwashed and get COVID. I wonder if there's a phenomenon similar to that we've seen with real estate and quarantine that people learned their homes were too small to have all the family there at once, if people want private jets that they can get far away from their families on short notice.


Well, to be fair, the cabin area of a jet can be made into temporary housing.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

janzee: Well, this could all work out for the best.
[Fark user image 425x282]


I think that chart is skewed thanks to all the 80 year old pilots who pull a farmer's market with their piper cub. Don't see too many Learjets or Gulfstreams crash into residential neighborhoods.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: flappy_penguin: lol we don't have a Starbucks here

Is that even possible ?


Yes nearest Starbucks to me is hundreds or miles away. Doesn't really matter because we have McDonald's, burger king, pizza hut , and KFC just opened a second location.
 
