(KATV Little Rock)   Imagine an American library that offers slow cookers, sewing machines, air fryers, tools, toys, board games and more. Now click the link and stop imagining   (katv.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "As a single mother, I love that he can burn energy here and I'm not worried about him breaking anything or getting into something he shouldn't be getting into. Everything that we have on display is for people to touch," Visco said.

This is just so incredibly awesome. I'm so thankful for libraries in the United States. I hope Canadian ones are just as cool. Not sure how extensive public libraries are elsewhere.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such a great idea.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Libraries have the capability to be amazing.

I know the small local one back home had a little maker space with some 3d printers and the software to use etc. Nothing crazy, but something that a kid could experiment with and learn.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Libraries all over do this.  We offer pressure canners, a freeze-dryer, folding tables for family events, pop-up tents, a projector and screen, and a few other things.  It's called Library of Things and it pretty-much started in small Midwestern libraries offering fancy cake pans - the kind you get and use once and then they clutter up your cabinets.

Or the Berkeley Public LIbrary Tool library might be older, I'm not quite sure.  But yeah - TONS of libraries do this.  There's a tiny library in Texas that checks out more of their LoT collection than they do books.  Go to your local library's website - they might surprise you.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about dildos?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "As a single mother, I love that he can burn energy here and I'm not worried about him breaking anything or getting into something he shouldn't be getting into. Everything that we have on display is for people to touch," Visco said.

This is just so incredibly awesome. I'm so thankful for libraries in the United States. I hope Canadian ones are just as cool. Not sure how extensive public libraries are elsewhere.


As a library worker, I can't stand that. Enough parents treat their libraries as daycare centers, leaving their kids there while they do whatever. It's barely better that she actually works there.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our library has ukuleles to lend; sopranos with a tuner, book, music stand. Great idea.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Libraries all over do this.  We offer pressure canners, a freeze-dryer, folding tables for family events, pop-up tents, a projector and screen, and a few other things.  It's called Library of Things and it pretty-much started in small Midwestern libraries offering fancy cake pans - the kind you get and use once and then they clutter up your cabinets.

Or the Berkeley Public LIbrary Tool library might be older, I'm not quite sure.  But yeah - TONS of libraries do this.  There's a tiny library in Texas that checks out more of their LoT collection than they do books.  Go to your local library's website - they might surprise you.


Not at the libraries I have been to.  I have seen DVD's, CD's, and cassettes besides books but that is about it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What about dildos?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "As a single mother, I love that he can burn energy here and I'm not worried about him breaking anything or getting into something he shouldn't be getting into. Everything that we have on display is for people to touch," Visco said.

This is just so incredibly awesome. I'm so thankful for libraries in the United States. I hope Canadian ones are just as cool. Not sure how extensive public libraries are elsewhere.


If public libraries were invented today, they'd be decried as radically socialist, economically unfeasible, and the certain end of the book publishing industry.
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Libraries all over do this.  We offer pressure canners, a freeze-dryer, folding tables for family events, pop-up tents, a projector and screen, and a few other things.  It's called Library of Things and it pretty-much started in small Midwestern libraries offering fancy cake pans - the kind you get and use once and then they clutter up your cabinets.

Or the Berkeley Public LIbrary Tool library might be older, I'm not quite sure.  But yeah - TONS of libraries do this.  There's a tiny library in Texas that checks out more of their LoT collection than they do books.  Go to your local library's website - they might surprise you.


Ours does the same - loaning out things people buy and use once. The city also has a tool library for the same reason, where you can check out things like chainsaws and rototillers and gutter cleaning tools.
 
