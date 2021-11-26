 Skip to content
(Daily Breeze)   Sorry for your pre-paid Thanksgiving orders not being fulfilled today. The sign outside about us not paying our employees enough should have told ya   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently employees are a vital component of a company's success. Who knew?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the owner showed up write note.

HEY...mister job creator. Why don't you put on a hairnet and gloves and do some actual work?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Media is really trying to gin up resentment for the employees who aren't showing up to their menial jobs on a holiday rather than their employers who didn't see fit to make it worth their while.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rancho Cucamonga resident Joseph Amato called the situation "pretty disappointing."

the not getting your meal part or the ordering thanksgiving dinner from boston market in the first place part?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll go back to work when I can get paid and when the employer will protect us workers from the feral public. No sooner.

As long as the public is allowed to rant and rave maskless while the county's under mask mandate, as long as they're allowed to spit and shout and throw preferred masks in the floor, as long as they are allowed to shiat in the parking lot because they're mad they were asked to wear a mask - and the employer doesn't pay more and pay for security - I'll be at home.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Boston Market a few weeks ago specifically for a sandwich.  When I got there. I was told no sandwiches, period.  Offer of compensation for disappointment?  Let me laugh.  I would have left but I was ordering for another as well, so I got two of the 1/4-chicken dinners.  No cornbread.  Discount for no cornbread?  Thanks for the two laughs.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F Boston Market and make dinner you lazy bastards...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worker strikes have an impact. News, at 11.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving was last month.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving dinners are your Superbowl for takeout dinners.
Your employees protest low wages and benefits on that day.

Priceless!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Dudereno: Media is really trying to gin up resentment for the employees who aren't showing up to their menial jobs on a holiday rather than their employers who didn't see fit to make it worth their while.


Wait until they try to get services from Scrooge & Marley on Christmas Day.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.


On the plus side, it wasn't this depressing.

cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol you can almost feel the delicious butthurt flowing. "But But But I had plans! I ordered food to be picked up! Why can't you understand!".
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: I'll go back to work when I can get paid and when the employer will protect us workers from the feral public. No sooner.

As long as the public is allowed to rant and rave maskless while the county's under mask mandate, as long as they're allowed to spit and shout and throw preferred masks in the floor, as long as they are allowed to shiat in the parking lot because they're mad they were asked to wear a mask - and the employer doesn't pay more and pay for security - I'll be at home.


It sounds like your staying home will make everyone happier, actually.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, that's actually funny.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.



The one encouraging thing in this article is that employees are starting to refuse to work on major holidays.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, dinner left on track 5 to Azusa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.


Had a prepaid this year.
Wife is on oxygen due to covid. Starting process to get lung transplants.
I have to keep working to pay the bills.
No time to make big meal.
Still took most of the day to have something.
Depressing? Yes, but it was still appreciated.
Local banquet hall made the big stuff, I made some other favorites.
Not everybody has the 'normal' life you perceive.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sincerely hope the restaurant industry farking craters. Most exist on such thin margins that they're entirely reliant on abusing and underpaying their employees. Majority of former classmates from culinary school seem to be in agreement too. I'd love to see this work ethic extend into retail, especially today of all days. Go do landscaping or walk dogs instead - running yourself ragged and wasting your life for peanuts isn't worth it.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention if the owner of the store showing up to fulfill the customers orders.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: No mention if the owner of the store showing up to fulfill the customers orders.


There's no way 1 person could do that.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just got back from my usual shopping.  The car litter place has somebody helping to grab the big sacks for a change.  That was nice.  The dollar store had something I wasn't expecting to find, and two cashiers.  That was nice.  The big box store had lots of assistance, which was nice.

The bad was all the other customers, most of whom had no masks on.  My mask probably is why I had so many helpers at each store.

I will venture out no more for a long time.  Back to online shopping.
 
trotsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: I went to Boston Market a few weeks ago specifically for a sandwich.  When I got there. I was told no sandwiches, period.  Offer of compensation for disappointment?  Let me laugh.  I would have left but I was ordering for another as well, so I got two of the 1/4-chicken dinners.  No cornbread.  Discount for no cornbread?  Thanks for the two laughs.


I went to a small BBQ place inside a grocery store while a little drunk. I wanted a sandwich and Mac and cheese. After two years of offering said sandwiches they suddenly didn't anymore. At all. Nor any sides. Everything I go shopping I notice the long lines for food are gone. Way to go.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cucamonga cracka killas

On topic, sort of, lady friend worked at a restaurant that had failed like 3 times over 5 years. She liked it there but was totally taken advantage of, working 65 hours a week, 7 days, when she had just been promised to have 3 days off that week for personal reasons, all that. They closed their doors. Except forgot to tell their employees. Whoopsie. I have screenshots of texts that random cooks and servers sent to their work group chat, which includes management, saying like "hey we're here, who's opening today?" "Dude it's like noon we gotta get in the building, someone with keys please show up" etc etc

12 hours later, the owners posted on Facebook some bullshiat "thanks for all our loyal customers and employees, we regret to inform blah blah blah"

Twelve. farking. Hours. Later. And still only on fb, never sent a single message to any single employee, and only told the FOH manager who I later learned "didn't know how to break the news", so she just let them sit outside trying to get to work.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: No mention if the owner of the store showing up to fulfill the customers orders.


Leaving a sign blaming the employees appears to be all the exertion that this job creator (TM) deigned to apply to the situation.

How dare you suggest that they serve the public!

/s, most food service owners are scum
 
atomic-age
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: atomic-age: I'll go back to work when I can get paid and when the employer will protect us workers from the feral public. No sooner.

As long as the public is allowed to rant and rave maskless while the county's under mask mandate, as long as they're allowed to spit and shout and throw preferred masks in the floor, as long as they are allowed to shiat in the parking lot because they're mad they were asked to wear a mask - and the employer doesn't pay more and pay for security - I'll be at home.

It sounds like your staying home will make everyone happier, actually.


Not really.

I didn't leave in a blaze of glory. I simply gave notice and left. I'm incredibly kind to customers, but currently retail workers are not seeing that courtesy returned by employers or the public. It's simply not worth risking the full alphabet of hepatitis as well as COVID for people who are rude and breaking the law.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

itsaback: GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.

Had a prepaid this year.
Wife is on oxygen due to covid. Starting process to get lung transplants.
I have to keep working to pay the bills.
No time to make big meal.
Still took most of the day to have something.
Depressing? Yes, but it was still appreciated.
Local banquet hall made the big stuff, I made some other favorites.
Not everybody has the 'normal' life you perceive.


It's depressing that it's Boston Market, not depressing that someone wanted an easy Thanksgiving without having to spend all day cooking and post-dinner cleanup.  Sorry your life is difficult right now but I had nothing to do with the original post and thought it was pretty clear.

My sister described Boston Market as "Chicken just like you wish mom didn't make."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

atomic-age: OrangeSnapper: atomic-age: I'll go back to work when I can get paid and when the employer will protect us workers from the feral public. No sooner.

As long as the public is allowed to rant and rave maskless while the county's under mask mandate, as long as they're allowed to spit and shout and throw preferred masks in the floor, as long as they are allowed to shiat in the parking lot because they're mad they were asked to wear a mask - and the employer doesn't pay more and pay for security - I'll be at home.

It sounds like your staying home will make everyone happier, actually.

Not really.

I didn't leave in a blaze of glory. I simply gave notice and left. I'm incredibly kind to customers, but currently retail workers are not seeing that courtesy returned by employers or the public. It's simply not worth risking the full alphabet of hepatitis as well as COVID for people who are rude and breaking the law.


Retail workers have never seen any courtesy I only lasted a few weeks in retail before I was fired for literally telling customers to fark off. It's hard to believe the pandemic could have made things any worse.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can't eat mediocre rotisserie food for Thanksgiving? In the alternative...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I sincerely hope the restaurant industry farking craters. Most exist on such thin margins that they're entirely reliant on abusing and underpaying their employees. Majority of former classmates from culinary school seem to be in agreement too. I'd love to see this work ethic extend into retail, especially today of all days. Go do landscaping or walk dogs instead - running yourself ragged and wasting your life for peanuts isn't worth it.


Cooking is my favorite hobby and I get friends telling me I should go to culinary school and be a chef. I'd rather hate my job and make a lot of money than hate my job and make no money.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Wobambo: I sincerely hope the restaurant industry farking craters. Most exist on such thin margins that they're entirely reliant on abusing and underpaying their employees. Majority of former classmates from culinary school seem to be in agreement too. I'd love to see this work ethic extend into retail, especially today of all days. Go do landscaping or walk dogs instead - running yourself ragged and wasting your life for peanuts isn't worth it.

Cooking is my favorite hobby and I get friends telling me I should go to culinary school and be a chef. I'd rather hate my job and make a lot of money than hate my job and make no money.


As a chef that didn't go to culinary school, smart choice. Though I frequently have thoughts about what I could've done with my life if I HAD gone to culinary school when I wanted to, in my early 20s, as opposed to just sticking it out in the industry and getting my ass kicked day in and day out for years, maybe I'd be an owner by now, then I remember, I don't want to own. I want to cook. And I'm perfectly reconciled with that.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: itsaback: GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.

Had a prepaid this year.
Wife is on oxygen due to covid. Starting process to get lung transplants.
I have to keep working to pay the bills.
No time to make big meal.
Still took most of the day to have something.
Depressing? Yes, but it was still appreciated.
Local banquet hall made the big stuff, I made some other favorites.
Not everybody has the 'normal' life you perceive.

It's depressing that it's Boston Market, not depressing that someone wanted an easy Thanksgiving without having to spend all day cooking and post-dinner cleanup.  Sorry your life is difficult right now but I had nothing to do with the original post and thought it was pretty clear.

My sister described Boston Market as "Chicken just like you wish mom didn't make."


It's probably the closest thing that some people can afford to have a "real" Thanksgiving meal.
Some of these orders were the hopes of a semi-decent meal, people trying to do something special. Refunding them doesn't get them fed. Likely that they don't have extra funds to replace that meal.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Madcaplaff: No mention if the owner of the store showing up to fulfill the customers orders.

There's no way 1 person could do that.


Well, then Ol' Bossy Pants can double-time on holiday pay, give employees fixed schedules, and treat them like the people they are. And customers can tip and say 'thank you' like the people who made their *Thanksgiving dinner* are appreciated.

Seriously, non-hospitality and non-retail folks, these industries are heavily populated by sociopaths who wring every drop of life out of their workers so that they are too beat-down to have the energy to find something else. And there are too few owners and managers who are decent people for those workers to jump ship for.

I'll work for too low of pay in exchange for some damn kindness rather than have managers who watch the cameras and tell people to scrub the baseboards if they see two employees having a conversation in between throngs of customers. Or the same manager who calls to literally scream at people if she perceives that someone might have done something that violates her belief that she's running an exemplary shop.

Some of these anecdotes happened to me; some happened to other people in the industry. All happened, all and then some. OSHA violations, labor law violations, witnessing an owner literally abusing her child. All of that happened. I have anxiety issues from what I've seen and how I've been treated.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: No mention if the owner of the store showing up to fulfill the customers orders.


"On Thanksgiving?!"
- the owner, probably
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chrisco123: F Boston Market and make dinner you lazy bastards...


Try finding an unfrozen Turkey on thanksgiving.....
 
atomic-age
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: atomic-age: OrangeSnapper: atomic-age: I'll go back to work when I can get paid and when the employer will protect us workers from the feral public. No sooner.

As long as the public is allowed to rant and rave maskless while the county's under mask mandate, as long as they're allowed to spit and shout and throw preferred masks in the floor, as long as they are allowed to shiat in the parking lot because they're mad they were asked to wear a mask - and the employer doesn't pay more and pay for security - I'll be at home.

It sounds like your staying home will make everyone happier, actually.

Not really.

I didn't leave in a blaze of glory. I simply gave notice and left. I'm incredibly kind to customers, but currently retail workers are not seeing that courtesy returned by employers or the public. It's simply not worth risking the full alphabet of hepatitis as well as COVID for people who are rude and breaking the law.

Retail workers have never seen any courtesy I only lasted a few weeks in retail before I was fired for literally telling customers to fark off. It's hard to believe the pandemic could have made things any worse.


It did. They are violently assaulting people and shrieking now. I'm a crying goat as it is (yell at me and I cry). I don't need that mess. I'll sell on Etsy and be safe instead.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Madcaplaff: No mention if the owner of the store showing up to fulfill the customers orders.

There's no way 1 person could do that.


CSB:I used to like working my food service job on Thanksgiving (when I was in highschool) Granted, it was subway, and we closed at 1, so I made, maybe 5 sandwiches, got paid time and a half (which I think worked out to about 9 bucks an hour) to read and then went home in time for dinner. Plus, since I "worked" I got out of helping with dishes. Me and mom used to go watch TV while everyone else cleaned up.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.


Not everyone wants to take the time to do a full spread and then eat leftovers for days later. If all you want is just a single meal then getting take out is the way to go.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
atomic-age:

Seriously, non-hospitality and non-retail folks, these industries are heavily populated by sociopaths who wring every drop of life out of their workers so that they are too beat-down to have the energy to find something else. And there are too few owners and managers who are decent people for those workers to jump ship for.

I've worked in manufacturing, sales, and finance. That's how most businesses operate. They pay you the least they can, and demand the most the can.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: chrisco123: F Boston Market and make dinner you lazy bastards...

Try finding an unfrozen Turkey on thanksgiving.....


Yeah I had the choice of rock solid turkey for $30 or fresh local chicken for $5. I chose chicken. Marinated it in beer and spices overnight Stuffed it with onions , shallots, garlic and butter, coated it in butter and salt(gonna add pepper next time) threw it in an aluminum pan with some fingerling potatoes and more garlic and onions and a couple scoops of marinade and grilled/smoked it for a couple hours on a wood fired bbq. Came out pretty tasty. About $10 total if you count the beer, veggies, potatoes, wood and aluminum pan.
 
Katwang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.


Not as depressing a life as the person who created this flavor. He may have left some sleeping pills or bullets in the pew pew for when you do slam into rock bottom.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.

Not everyone wants to take the time to do a full spread and then eat leftovers for days later. If all you want is just a single meal then getting take out is the way to go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: I went to Boston Market a few weeks ago specifically for a sandwich.  When I got there. I was told no sandwiches, period.  Offer of compensation for disappointment?  Let me laugh.  I would have left but I was ordering for another as well, so I got two of the 1/4-chicken dinners.  No cornbread.  Discount for no cornbread?  Thanks for the two laughs.


You will survive
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Wobambo: I sincerely hope the restaurant industry farking craters. Most exist on such thin margins that they're entirely reliant on abusing and underpaying their employees. Majority of former classmates from culinary school seem to be in agreement too. I'd love to see this work ethic extend into retail, especially today of all days. Go do landscaping or walk dogs instead - running yourself ragged and wasting your life for peanuts isn't worth it.

Cooking is my favorite hobby and I get friends telling me I should go to culinary school and be a chef. I'd rather hate my job and make a lot of money than hate my job and make no money.


I have honestly been learning more about cooking just hanging out with my retired aunt than I did in culinary school. Going there was hands down the biggest mistake and regret of my life.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I sincerely hope the restaurant industry farking craters. Most exist on such thin margins that they're entirely reliant on abusing and underpaying their employees. Majority of former classmates from culinary school seem to be in agreement too. I'd love to see this work ethic extend into retail, especially today of all days. Go do landscaping or walk dogs instead - running yourself ragged and wasting your life for peanuts isn't worth it.


I worked at a department store while in college.  Black Friday was always dreaded by the employees.  It was almost guaranteed there would be fights so I and one other guy were basically bouncers for the day.  There was always at least one toy and electronics item that we would only have a few of and people would get pissed that we sold out in 10 minutes and yell and curse at us.  One year the guy that unlocked the front door got his wrist broken when he was trying to get the key out of the lock and people waiting outside flung the door open and knocked him down.

It was a shiat show almost every year.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't go shopping on Thanksgiving, and don't order food that requires you pick it up on thanksgiving.
If you forgot an item, tough shiat. Maybe you'll plan better next year.
Retail employees deserve the time off, probably more than you do.

If you want a pre prepared meal, you can get it a day earlier and reheat food in the oven or microwave.

The only stores that should be open on thanksgiving is liquor stores.
Because reasons.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

itsaback: Jamesac68: itsaback: GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.

Had a prepaid this year.
Wife is on oxygen due to covid. Starting process to get lung transplants.
I have to keep working to pay the bills.
No time to make big meal.
Still took most of the day to have something.
Depressing? Yes, but it was still appreciated.
Local banquet hall made the big stuff, I made some other favorites.
Not everybody has the 'normal' life you perceive.

It's depressing that it's Boston Market, not depressing that someone wanted an easy Thanksgiving without having to spend all day cooking and post-dinner cleanup.  Sorry your life is difficult right now but I had nothing to do with the original post and thought it was pretty clear.
If
My sister described Boston Market as "Chicken just like you wish mom didn't make."

It's probably the closest thing that some people can afford to have a "real" Thanksgiving meal.
Some of these orders were the hopes of a semi-decent meal, people trying to do something special. Refunding them doesn't get them fed. Likely that they don't have extra funds to replace that meal.


I paid .49 per pound for my turkey.  Two boxes of cornbread mix for the dressing at .79 per and a couple bucks for chicken breast to add to the dressing.  Plus other stuff.

So I'm at $15 bucks max for a 20 pound turkey.

Less than two Boston combos.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Mock26: GregInIndy: Prepaid Boston Market for Thanksgiving.

That's pretty depressing.

Not everyone wants to take the time to do a full spread and then eat leftovers for days later. If all you want is just a single meal then getting take out is the way to go.

[Fark user image 850x850]


I was going to have that. But my refrigerator decided to die on Tuesday. So I had this instead:
images.albertsons-media.comView Full Size

Sigh :(
 
