(CNN)   Talk about Carbon Footprint. So glad Egypt is not celebrating reopening of the 3,400-year-old Avenue of the Sphincters   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Egypt, reopening of the ancient Avenue of Sphinxes, Egyptian dynasties, Ancient Egypt, Thursday night, Thebes, Egypt, Cairo, annual ancient celebration  
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Special guest:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a bunch of a--holes
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Avenue of the Sphincters" sounds like a big-budget 70s porno
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "Avenue of the Sphincters" sounds like a big-budget 70s porno


Overheard on set:  "We're gonna need more poppers!"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear security: Do not let funky Claude with a flare gun into the building
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: pastramithemosterotic: "Avenue of the Sphincters" sounds like a big-budget 70s porno

Overheard on set:  "We're gonna need more poppers!"


"Someone comb John's pubes, he's got a cowlick thing going on"
 
janzee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just in time for the Omicron season!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
