 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   What does it mean to be "fully" vaccinated?   (thehill.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Vaccine, local officials, additional dose of a coronavirus vaccine, past week, booster shot, public health experts, Joe Biden  
•       •       •

723 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All depends. Are we speaking English language, Medical science or Media Stupid?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were coerced into having sex with an Italian gynecologist? Wait, no, I think rates of vaccination in rural 'Murrica might actually be higher if that were the case.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will go on the Fark as positing there will be a booster of the month in all our futures.
You know, like a Harry & David thing.

Too soon to talk about Second Booster?  Probably go with Booster v.2.0 to get with the program.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not to be partially vaccinated.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Two shots of Pfizer or Moderna and boosters.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I expect a ramping up of smugness from people who got boosters vs those who have not.
Because driving to the local CVS to get a free shot is the height of righteousness.
 
zobear
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Given the inevitable variants, fully vaxxed means fark-all.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I expect a ramping up of smugness from people who got boosters vs those who have not.
Because driving to the local CVS to get a free shot is the height of righteousness.


Taking a readily available and free action to preserve the health and safety of myself and those around me with little to no self-sacrifice.  One might consider that 'the bare minimum' of participating in society.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I expect a ramping up of smugness from people who got boosters vs those who have not.
Because driving to the local CVS to get a free shot is the height of righteousness the very least we can ask of people, so those who are eligible and refuse are rightly being criticized.


FTFY
 
RI_Red
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zobear: Given the inevitable variants, fully vaxxed means fark-all.


Agreed, "The Very Very Very Good" has indeed always been at war with "The Perfect".
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


Out of context, it sounds like you had a Nazi at the dinner table.  With context, it sounds worse.
 
spleef420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I expect a ramping up of smugness from people who got boosters vs those who have not.
Because driving to the local CVS to get a free shot is the height of righteousness.


And paying $150+ for a fake vax card instead of driving to CVS for a free shot is the height of stigginit.

That attitude of yours is the problem, not my vaccine-induced smug self-righteousness.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Three shots

Fark user imageView Full Size


and three injections
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I expect a ramping up of smugness from people who got boosters vs those who have not.


"People who do the simple, responsible thing instead of being aggressively wilfully ignorant make me look bad."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Both shots, catching covid once and a booster
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got my booster on Tuesday so I am vaccinated as of now so this doesn't affect me one bit. Who's up to go see House of Gucci in theatres this weekend?
 
buster_v
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Public health experts warn such a move would result in a return to the piecemeal, scattered response that marked the early days of the pandemic."

Wait-- when did we STOP the "piecemeal, scattered response?" Because I think I would have noticed that.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


You know who else were 'purebloods'?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zobear: Given the inevitable variants, fully vaxxed means fark-all.


Almost everybody hospitalized or dying from the D variant is unvaccinated.

/ But it improves the gene pool so please proceed
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


Someone really missed the point Rowling was making with that term. Which is strange because like all the literary points she makes, it was really really farking clear.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.


Nazis.  They're stealing from Nazis.  And they arent so much "stealing" as they are just Nazis saying Nazi stuff.

https://www.historylearningsite.co.uk​/​nazi-germany/blood-purity-and-nazi-ger​many/
https://www.ushmm.org/antisemitism/wh​a​t-is-antisemitism/origins-of-neo-nazi-​and-white-supremacist-terms-and-symbol​s
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.


She is the type of person who sits at the table for a meal that the hosts (my sister and brother-in-law) spent hours cooking, and right as she being served, asks "I hope you didn't put sage in anything. I am allergic to sage".

She won't be invited next year.

/she's not allergic to sage
//sage was all in that meal and nobody had to rush her to the hospital for having an anaphylactic shock
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


Did they have sparkling skin and teen angst?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I am up to date with vaccines and boosters according to current medical guidelines" is only complicated if you're an antivaxxer trying to deliberately cloud the issue.

Because you're a dangerously stupid petulant toddler in an adult body.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snocone: I will go on the Fark as positing there will be a booster of the month in all our futures.


Not safe enough. We'll all have a continuous IV drip. On the bright side, with that apparatus attached, it'll be completely obvious who's "completely vaccinated".
 
180IQ
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All eligible vaccines with two-weeks grace.  Seems more than reasonable.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buster_v: FTFA: "Public health experts warn such a move would result in a return to the piecemeal, scattered response that marked the early days of the pandemic."

Wait-- when did we STOP the "piecemeal, scattered response?" Because I think I would have noticed that.


Here in Michigan we stopped ALL responses and just went back to how we did things before Covid.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.


You definitely missed out on a hilarious Fark thread or two. Here is one of the original Purebloods:

i.redd.itView Full Size


The GIF/video is so much better since she is preening in the most hilarious manner.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


Sounds like the kind of person who would have an absolute tizzy if she were to catch the up-and-coming "African" version of COVID.

"It changes your DNA, you know. See you at the BLM march!"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wobambo: RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.

You definitely missed out on a hilarious Fark thread or two. Here is one of the original Purebloods:

[i.redd.it image 356x598]

The GIF/video is so much better since she is preening in the most hilarious manner.


PUREBLOOD if you don't count the content .06 BAC and tar from the 2 packs of cigarettes' per day.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".


You told them that you're a vaccine shedder, right? And that they're absolutely contaminated now and no one wants their sperm?

/the stupid, it burns
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Marshmallow Jones: I expect a ramping up of smugness from people who got boosters vs those who have not.
Because driving to the local CVS to get a free shot is the height of righteousness.

Taking a readily available and free action to preserve the health and safety of myself and those around me with little to no self-sacrifice.  One might consider that 'the bare minimum' of participating in society.


Correct.  People need to keep it in perspective though. You got a free shot at a pharmacy.   You didn't invent the vaccine.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wobambo: RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.

You definitely missed out on a hilarious Fark thread or two. Here is one of the original Purebloods:

[i.redd.it image 356x598]

The GIF/video is so much better since she is preening in the most hilarious manner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"


As soon as she announced I would have handed her a plastic garbage bag and asked her to wear it for the rest of her stay to protect us from her. When she says "that just proves my point" respond with "I'm not talking about Covid, I'm talking about your stupidity".
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Wobambo: RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.

You definitely missed out on a hilarious Fark thread or two. Here is one of the original Purebloods:

[i.redd.it image 356x598]

The GIF/video is so much better since she is preening in the most hilarious manner.

PUREBLOOD if you don't count the content .06 BAC and tar from the 2 packs of cigarettes' per day.


oh please those are rookie numbers. Also her blood is at least 50% sugar and cheese wiz.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i guess we are fortunate that nobody in my or my spouses family are stoopid like this.

/stoopid in other ways, i guess
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Wobambo: RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.

You definitely missed out on a hilarious Fark thread or two. Here is one of the original Purebloods:

[i.redd.it image 356x598]

The GIF/video is so much better since she is preening in the most hilarious manner.

[Fark user image 457x768]


I think that's giving her too much credit. She's probably immune to the stench and just assumes she doesn't smell like old farts and cigarettes. Or maybe that's just the smell of purebloods.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

snocone: All depends. Are we speaking English language, Medical science or Media Stupid?


Many of the people debating this hotly will be speaking hand-written MAGA sign.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That you have every shot required to meet the quota
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hope moderna gets their omicron boosters in testing already.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It means another Covid vaccine every 6-12 months for the rest of your life.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wobambo: RI_Red: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Seriously?! They're borrowing from Harry Potter for their bullshiat now?

Hope you fed her grass and toilet water.

You definitely missed out on a hilarious Fark thread or two. Here is one of the original Purebloods:

[i.redd.it image 356x598]

The GIF/video is so much better since she is preening in the most hilarious manner.


Ok just... brrr.  That is a genuinely disturbing farking image
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You were coerced into having sex with an Italian gynecologist? Wait, no, I think rates of vaccination in rural 'Murrica might actually be higher if that were the case.


Ladies did you know having sex with the fully vaccinated stops Covid? Call me for details.
 
Nullav
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have you had two shots so recently that you don't qualify for a booster without being a little dishonest to get one? Yes? Grats on getting fully vaccinated, even if it took you a while to get to that point. Don't forget your booster later on. No? Get a booster. You're at potentially higher risk in the mean time.

Seriously, why is this a scary question to anyone who bothered to get the first two shots? Shut your shiat-stirring pie-hole, The Hill.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"



98% of those "purebloods" are anything but because of the several rounds of vaccinations they had as kids and if they are old enough the probably have the smallpox scare to prove how in-pure their blood really is.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meanmutton: gunga galunga: So yesterday during Thanksgiving, I learned that anti-vaxxers call themselves "purebloods".

/had a "pureblood" at the table
//nobody else at the table was interested in her "purebloods are the most persucuted people in US history" take
///to which she predictably replied "thank you all for proving my point"

Someone really missed the point Rowling was making with that term. Which is strange because like all the literary points she makes, it was really really farking clear.



No...I'm pretty sure they're NOT missing the point.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.