 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Are you more of an asshole for cutting down an actual Christmas tree, keeping it a few weeks, and then throwing it out or for buying an artificial tree and supporting all the chemicals, plastic, and other Earth-killing production that requires? FIGHT   (cnn.com) divider line
84
    More: Interesting, Christmas tree, kind of tree, natural tree, Polyvinyl chloride, Carbon dioxide, artificial tree year, Tree, plastic tree  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get the large version of the Festivus pole instead and use it for exercise all year.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The assholes are the ones pushing this bullshiat
It's real farking simple.
One is grown on a farm and is renewable.
The other is plastic.
Christmas is all about buying useless shiat.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes. Yes, you are.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But killing something is the true meaning of Christmas.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The place we've gotten our cut tree from for the past 9 years claims that "for every tree sold they plant 3 more." It could be a lie/marketing gimmick but, if true, I would think this to be better than supporting the creation of a plastic monstrosity
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always hated killing a tree every year for Christmas so about 20 years ago I bought a really nice artificial tree.  Now that I have learned that I am a horrible monster should I throw my fake tree into the landfill or can I keep being a horrible monster and just use the tree I already bought?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go get my cut down in the prime of life real tree right now.  so suck it haters.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...you know... We could just forgo with this entire holiday season stress fest attempt to out fake everyone with how much holiday cheer we can pretend to have while secretly hating the whole thing.

Don't believe me?  Start noticing how many people are saying they can't wait for the holidays to be over starting two weeks before Christmas.
Also notice HOW they say it.  There is always a lean it, a glance around, and a lowered voice that carries a slight hint if apology for saying it.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my Christmas tree from the Amazon rainforest and made sure at least three undiscovered species became extinct while cutting it down. With a diesel chainsaw.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I got my Christmas tree from the Amazon rainforest and made sure at least three undiscovered species became extinct while cutting it down. With a diesel chainsaw.


Poseur.  You didn't mention indigenous labor
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If its been a rather cold year you don't want a natural tree. Once inside your home a bunch of dormant insects will wake up and give you a rather rude surprise.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Option C for me - neither.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not neither?

Buy and plant a live tree that you can nurture and watch grow year after year.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I got my Christmas tree from the Amazon rainforest and made sure at least three undiscovered species became extinct while cutting it down. With a diesel chainsaw.


Not bad, but you're supposed to salt the earth so no one can ever have a tree as good as that one.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't remember the last time I had a tree, if I had to guess, 2003 or 2004
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean - actual xmas trees are usually farmed trees. We're not cutting down old-growth forests for xmas trees. We're making Taylor Swift's parents richer but aside from that not much real harm. You could almost call them a small carbon sink - we keep growing and and cutting them down and the dead ones get turned into mulch n shiat.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's real farking simple.
One is grown on a farm and is renewable.


This. Trees are also bio-degradable. So tossing them doesn't really matter, or you could even cut it up and use it for an outdoor fire.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real trees are great, especially if you turn them into mulch (or your municipality does). But I'm done dealing with making a fresh cut, getting it straight in the stand, watering, etc. I got a faky fake one. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Can't remember the last time I had a tree, if I had to guess, 2003 or 2004


"Before children" - so decades.

Can't stand the old, dried needles showing up all year long, those things are worse than LEGO blocks on the feet.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in an area with a lot of small tree farms. Around here Christmas trees are extra income for farmers who have some land not great for planting or grazing. I like supporting local farmers but realize most people are not in my position.

Do what works for you but don't buy a new artificial tree every couple of years. That is a waste.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't decorate for holidays.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: Real trees are great, especially if you turn them into mulch (or your municipality does). But I'm done dealing with making a fresh cut, getting it straight in the stand, watering, etc. I got a faky fake one. [Fark user image image 425x318]


Your cat looks like an owl
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was up to me, we wouldn't have a tree at all. I think she would be on board if there wasn't a grandkid involved now.  So plastic it is for the next 18 years
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Or...you know... We could just forgo with this entire holiday season stress fest attempt to out fake everyone with how much holiday cheer we can pretend to have while secretly hating the whole thing.

Don't believe me?  Start noticing how many people are saying they can't wait for the holidays to be over starting two weeks before Christmas.
Also notice HOW they say it.  There is always a lean it, a glance around, and a lowered voice that carries a slight hint if apology for saying it.


A large part of being American is pretending to like stuff so we don't depress each other, and Christmas might be the biggest example.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Why not neither?

Buy and plant a live tree that you can nurture and watch grow year after year.


Yeah. And it helps to have a couple of acres so you can do that every year.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither. As Jehovah's Witnesses during our childhood years, we had the Christmas Camel.
We still celebrated Christmas. My parents found a loophole. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've planted several trees on my property, so it evens out.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give a small ritual of thanks to the tree. A moment of gratefulness. Then cut it down, knowing you will become a resource in the same way. We are beings that must consume to survive, including wood. We are part of the way life grows and dies upon itself. So we make an act of worship out of it.

Growing up, I was allergic to tree pollen anyway so we had an artificial tree.

/Proud Pagan
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Most Beautiful Tree Ever | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube yp5kRIPyJqE
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up with a giant 1970s artificial tree that my parents got on clearance at Two Guys.  Manhandling the two refrigerator-sized boxes down from the storage space was a yearly adventure, and setting it up the weekend after Thanksgiving was a yearly ritual.  It was taller than the ceiling so we always had to leave the top piece off.

So that's what's normal to me, and real trees seem weird.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hang ornaments from fishing monofilament in the shape of a tree, spiral lights around it and everything. Mostly as protection from the Husky\Shih tzu mix's Zoomies.

Cant reach them now, can you Chuck! Hah!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a real tree cultist my whole life, but had to break down last year and get a fake one because my wife's allergies have got worse over time. All things being equal, I'd still prefer a real one. But it was really nice to put it up w/o out having to go out searching for just the right one.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who celebrates Christmas is bad and you should feel bad about wanting to put up ANY kind of tree.

The only kind of holiday festivities acceptable are sitting in silence contemplating the horribleness of humanity, then going to bed without supper.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I still observed this soulless, secular holiday, I bought a twelve inch tall "tree" with little fiberoptic lights, and used it for years.

I figured that it was a net gain, when you factor in the petrochem being burned to power the saws, the trucks to haul the trees, the heavy equipment to prepare the land for further use, the warehouse space, the ...

the little bit of fake plastic tree I had wasn't really hurting anyone, and... it was small enough I just kept it up, and enjoyed having some colorful lights in an otherwise drab and unhappy place in my life.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a ceramic tree that's probably 50+ years old and uses just one very efficient regular light bulb (the color comes from translucent plastic "bulbs")
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: I grew up with a giant 1970s artificial tree that my parents got on clearance at Two Guys.  Manhandling the two refrigerator-sized boxes down from the storage space was a yearly adventure, and setting it up the weekend after Thanksgiving was a yearly ritual.  It was taller than the ceiling so we always had to leave the top piece off.

So that's what's normal to me, and real trees seem weird.


I should add that my sister's family still uses that same tree, 50 years later.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plastic tree is nearly 17 years old and is not going to a landfill any time soon.

In those 17 years, I have made 17 less round trips to buy a Christmas tree, saved several gallons of water and tree saver chemicals and saved an additional 17 round trips to dispose of the tree.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grow my own Douglas Firs. After Christmas, I throw the spent tree out for the sparrows to hideout in all winter. In the spring, I turn the dead tree into a cane I donate to a local shelter.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had the same artificial tree for 12 years (I think). My wife worked at a place where the manager's husband ran a holiday store and offered his prior year inventory at deep discounts to the staff where my wife worked.

We scored an 8-foot spruce with frosted branches and lights installed for like $60.

Last year we stripped the original lights and replaced them since a few had burned out and one of the strands stopped working; the tree itself still looks great, so we expect to get another few years out of it.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowadays we buy one of those tiny tiny trees in a pot at Smiths. About a foot tall. Good enough for us. And it lives for quite a while.

One pre-xmas when I was a college student (with wife and kids) I was out at 2 am delivering the WSJ. Found a discarded tree on the side of the road. Probably from a college house where they had it set up and then maybe decided to go home instead for Xmas. Strapped that puppy to the car roof and took it home. Came with some decorations so double bonus.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about option c) no tree at all?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking out my a** here because everything I'm about to say is jus my own theory.

A Christmas tree is meant to be a symbol of the birth of Christ. the lights on a Christmas tree represent the stars in the sky topped by the north star guiding the 3 wise men tot he manager. The ornaments on the tree are there to represent the gifts to Jesus given by the wise men. The presents under the tree are there for the same reason. The fact that we we are using pine trees for this is because they are plentiful, easily regrown, and relatively simple to keep alive for 30 days after cutting them down.

Do I need a tree? No, I'm agnostic. But I do like the family gathering people that come to gather expect a tree so I kill a tree to make others happy.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Forest Service here in western Montana hands out free permits in the hopes that Christmas tree hunters will help thin the undergrowth, but the reality is that even if everyone cut their own tree it wouldn't put a dent in the fire risk.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I only buy locally sourced renewable vegan menorahs for the holidays.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought an artificial tree to save my family, not the environment.  Now, instead of dreading that day, I actually look forward to putting up all the decorations.

/atheist
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Marcos P: I got my Christmas tree from the Amazon rainforest and made sure at least three undiscovered species became extinct while cutting it down. With a diesel chainsaw.

Poseur.  You didn't mention indigenous labor


I assume you meant 'indigenous child labor'

/gotta start em young
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 40+ year old hand-me-down fake tree. I have no plans of ever getting rid of it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: I have a ceramic tree that's probably 50+ years old and uses just one very efficient regular light bulb (the color comes from translucent plastic "bulbs")


i have one of those that i use that was my grandmother's

but then again watching christmas story and the yule log and ordering chinese food are the only other christmasy thing that i care to do
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really is what you make of it.

My Dad and I didn't have much money or time (for him) when I was a little kid and one of my favourite Christmas trees was a piece of green paper that we cut into a tree shape and drew decorations on.

Man, was I in trouble for drawing dinks all over it after my dad had gone to work.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Talking out my a** here because everything I'm about to say is jus my own theory.

A Christmas tree is meant to be a symbol of the birth of Christ. the lights on a Christmas tree represent the stars in the sky topped by the north star guiding the 3 wise men tot he manager. The ornaments on the tree are there to represent the gifts to Jesus given by the wise men. The presents under the tree are there for the same reason. The fact that we we are using pine trees for this is because they are plentiful, easily regrown, and relatively simple to keep alive for 30 days after cutting them down.

Do I need a tree? No, I'm agnostic. But I do like the family gathering people that come to gather expect a tree so I kill a tree to make others happy.


That's one interpretation, and a valid one. But bringing evergreen plants into homes to celebrate year-end holidays predates Christianity. So tell your relatives that you're a Yuletide originalist (lol).
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.