Colorado family has hundreds of elk take over their home.
27 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not elk for dinner again, Mom.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now my phone has cancer.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know where to go to avoid being hunted.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably won't have to fertilize the lawn for several years.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vertical video: Check
Driving while videoing: Check
Idiot: Check.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One day, I was driving back down from Estes and pulled over to take pictures of something I'd been meaning to photograph.

I got out of my car and had walked about 12 steps when I realized there were jillions of elk approaching. There were elk hunkered down next to the neighboring houses, elk walking toward me, just elk galore.

I got back in my car and took the pictures from inside the glass. If you live here, your phone is full of sunsets, sunrises, snow capped mountains, dogs, and frosty nugs.

No place I'd rather be.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: And now my phone has cancer.


I really should just fark from my PC with adblock/noscript. It shouldn't be frustratingly difficult to close a tab.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: They know where to go to avoid being hunted.


It's the same with the deer here in Missoula. The east/southeast part of town is loaded with deer. Some even use the crosswalks. I think my wife and I counted 35 one evening while playing Pokémon.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

atomic-age: One day, I was driving back down from Estes and pulled over to take pictures of something I'd been meaning to photograph.

I got out of my car and had walked about 12 steps when I realized there were jillions of elk approaching. There were elk hunkered down next to the neighboring houses, elk walking toward me, just elk galore.

I got back in my car and took the pictures from inside the glass. If you live here, your phone is full of sunsets, sunrises, snow capped mountains, dogs, and frosty nugs.

No place I'd rather be.


Whoops, meant to say that your phone contains elk, moose, deer, and the occasional bear.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder what their hooves do to the yard. When I was 5 years old my father used to take me fishing in a river we accessed by walking through a cow pasture and I can remember twisting my ankle several times as my small shoes didn't navigate all of the giant hoof prints very well!
 
phenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Elk steak salad is the absolute bomb.

Just saying.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Deer generally are getting infected with SARS-Cov-2.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep the dogs away!

https://www.jerrypournelle.com/reports​/jerryp/dogsinelk.html
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All I got from that video is people in CO. cant count. Hundreds??? really I dont thing there is a full 100 in that video. Dumb asses.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The proper nomenclature is "wapiti"
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The zombie elk apocalypse has begun!
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x480]


Dude - elk is delicious.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: Vertical video: Check
Driving while videoing: Check
Idiot: Check.


I actual have, on my phone, a video of elk in Estes that I was going to share. Until I realized I had checked all three of these boxes on my video, too.

//No vid for you!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: The zombie elk apocalypse has begun!


Don't you mean "elkpocalypse"?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
