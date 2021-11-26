 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Michigan out-Floridas Florida, bootstraps its way past Texas and is now #1 in personal freedoms
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michigan and New York were sentinel states.
It's going to happen everywhere, just like it did before.
Do people really forget that stuff?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never liked any of those 'Walking Dead' tv series. This one one is really stupid and sucks:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohio's numbers are pretty high in the northern part of the state.

Funny how that coincided with colder weather though.

I had my booster and flu shots six weeks ago.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is deer hunting season in MI.

SARS-CoV-2 exposure in wild white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) | PNAS
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: It is deer hunting season in MI.

SARS-CoV-2 exposure in wild white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) | PNAS


Given that the same populace of deer hunters were making "bat soup" jokes, perhaps they shouldn't be bathing in and drinking all that deer piss.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait
Who put the politics bullshiat in the STEM tab?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like a virus that is transmitted primarily indoors will spike in cold weather states before the warmer ones
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida currently has a lull in cases.  It's the midwest that's bad right now.  Probably due to people staying indoors with low-humidity central heating.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Florida currently has a lull in cases.  It's the midwest that's bad right now.  Probably due to people staying indoors with low-humidity central heating.


I wouldn't put it past florida to hold case numbers until next week and blame it on the snowbirds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Canada.  Have I got a deal for you?  It's a fixer upper in some places and, I won't lie to you, there is a vermin problem.  But it is priced to move and I thought you should get first dibs.  Don't want to influence you but there are interested parties. (cough cough North Korea) My boss says I gotta move this property soon.  So, call me.  You can see everything on Google the Earth.  It hasn't been updated much since the last pass.  But you like challenges.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wait
Who put the politics bullshiat in the STEM tab?


COVID stories have been spreading unchecked in the politics tab.  The uncontrolled breeding resulted in a series of small mutations that reduced the STEM tab's immunity.  Be prepared for a surge.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hello, Canada.  Have I got a deal for you?  It's a fixer upper in some places and, I won't lie to you, there is a vermin problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wait
Who put the politics bullshiat in the STEM tab?


It's on the main tab.  The crossover of the STEM tab and main tab will no doubt bring some of Fark's finest thinkers to the fore.

The combination of moron rednecks and IT professionals will no doubt lead to genius solutions to this problem, most of them involving some form of genocide, I assume.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be that special Michigan water with herbs, spices, vitamins and minerals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there something about peninsulas?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Ohio's numbers are pretty high in the northern part of the state.

Funny how that coincided with colder weather though.

I had my booster and flu shots six weeks ago.


Family fully vaxxed even the daughter with the MAGAT boyfriend who has a pro Trump page.

I had to tell her that she was not welcome in the house until she showed me a  Publix vax appointment and the signed  card.  Helluva way to treat a 30 something, right?

Anyway, we spent the week in true MAGAT land, Destin, Florida.  The license plates on cars let you know you aint in Kansas anymore.  Fewer Trump shirts than anticipated, but not a mask in sight.

Fun to watch the Weebles (ever see those commercials on Saturday morning?  "they wobble but don't fall!") fresh from Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky learning to walk.  They are on vacay and by Gawd this is what people do on vacay!  They exercise!!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We only have 54% fully vaccinated. That's the problem.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: It's almost like a virus that is transmitted primarily indoors will spike in cold weather states before the warmer ones


If you remember from a couple months ago, it was primarily the warm states that spiked and now we're seeing cold states.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Glockenspiel Hero: It's almost like a virus that is transmitted primarily indoors will spike in cold weather states before the warmer ones

If you remember from a couple months ago, it was primarily the warm states that spiked and now we're seeing cold states.


Well, and some of the SW.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Glockenspiel Hero: It's almost like a virus that is transmitted primarily indoors will spike in cold weather states before the warmer ones

If you remember from a couple months ago, it was primarily the warm states that spiked and now we're seeing cold states.


In hot states people stay inside in the summer. In cold states people stay inside in the winter.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody is ignoring the obvious solution to the unvaccinated, unrelenting public shame.

The local Detroit TV news covered a story about an engaged, 40 year-old couple that both caught bad cases.  The bride-to-be was begging for help locating a hospital with a ventilator before her groom-to-be suffocated.  By calling out to the public for help and donations, they were able to find one.  No stories pointed out that both were vocally anti-vaxx and had ignored basic precautions and decency toward those that were cautious.

He got a ventilator while somebody more deserving didn't and while he's still on it weeks later, the bride-to-be is thanking Jesus and not the people who will be sacrificed by not having access to that ventilator while he's still using it.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe DeSantis got it right. I know lots of Democrats in Florida that want to re-elect DeSantis to a second term for his actions on handling COVID.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.


You want to know how they lived without vaccines?

They lived short, brutal lives. They died frequently to now-preventable diseases. When they made it to adulthood, they had tons of kids because that was the best and only way to ensure one would reach adulthood.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jokes on Florida, all our old peeps are heading down after Christmas.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shastacola: We only have 54% fully vaccinated. That's the problem.


We also have a legislature that did an end-run around the Governor and outlawed fighting Covid.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.


They know how - a lot of them died of diseases that are now easily preventable.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Serious Black: BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.

You want to know how they lived without vaccines?

They lived short, brutal lives. They died frequently to now-preventable diseases. When they made it to adulthood, they had tons of kids because that was the best and only way to ensure one would reach adulthood.


Correlation doesn't mean causation. They also didn't have plumbing, electricity, or reliable food. But don't pay attention to any of that, you just keep repeating what the news man says. You just keep paying at least $500/month for health insurance that won't cover anything while our politicians simultaneously funnel billions of dollars to big pharma. "PLEASE BIG PHARMA! PLEASE WE NEED YOU!" Cried the weak.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I never liked any of those 'Walking Dead' tv series. This one one is really stupid and sucks:


[Fark user image 850x510]


Braiiins. They need BRAAAAIIIIIINNNSS!!!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that.


They lived like this:

dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tabletop: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Glockenspiel Hero: It's almost like a virus that is transmitted primarily indoors will spike in cold weather states before the warmer ones

If you remember from a couple months ago, it was primarily the warm states that spiked and now we're seeing cold states.

In hot states people stay inside in the summer. In cold states people stay inside in the winter.


Yeah, when Florida was getting slammed, some people tried explaining this to farkers and pointed out it would move north, just like one year ago.

And the Mayor of Detroit is too afraid of government unions to have a vaccine mandate for city workers.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shastacola: BLayingBeads: how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that.

They lived like this:

[dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishin​g.com image 850x673]


Yes, use pictures of sick children to scare people. That's certainly one easy way to profit.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


And so we did, and now here we are
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lincoln65: [i1.wp.com image 850x425]

And so we did, and now here we are


Tomorrow, tomorrow...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shastacola: We only have 54% fully vaccinated. That's the problem.


The beauty of it though, is that it's really just a problem for the 46%.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Dozens of Karens march against COVID mandates. Demand to talk to COVID's manager."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.


Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived for 100,000 years without a vaccine?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it's going to get worse by the way.

a bunch of counties that have maintained masks requirements for schools are set to drop them on January 1 under the logic that a vaccine is available for young children and 60 days more than enough time for anyone that wants their kids to have one to get one.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: It's almost like a virus that is transmitted primarily indoors will spike in cold weather states before the warmer ones


This.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: shastacola: BLayingBeads: how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that.

They lived like this:

[dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishin​g.com image 850x673]

Yes, use pictures of sick children to scare people. That's certainly one easy way to profit.


You asked a troll question that you don't like the answer to, I get that but holy crap what a lame response. Lol.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lincoln65: BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.

Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived for 100,000 years without a vaccine?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 617x1500]


gonna make it look like hieronymous bosch was doodling kittens
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baorao: it's going to get worse by the way.

a bunch of counties that have maintained masks requirements for schools are set to drop them on January 1 under the logic that a vaccine is available for young children and 60 days more than enough time for anyone that wants their kids to have one to get one.


And that's how it should work. Glenn Youngkin is right, let the parents decide, not the school. Vaccinated children will return to school sooner than an unvaccinated child. They can't mandate vaccines until the hesitant learn that vaccines save lives and recover quicker.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: baorao: it's going to get worse by the way.

a bunch of counties that have maintained masks requirements for schools are set to drop them on January 1 under the logic that a vaccine is available for young children and 60 days more than enough time for anyone that wants their kids to have one to get one.

And that's how it should work. Glenn Youngkin is right, let the parents decide, not the school. Vaccinated children will return to school sooner than an unvaccinated child. They can't mandate vaccines until the hesitant learn that vaccines save lives and recover quicker.


But the kid does not have that choice.  It's up to the parent to might the right choice.  We all know most will not make the right choice.

Mandating vaccines is the best option at this point.  And considering we mandate like a half dozen others, it's pretty darn normal.  Some uppity political idiots want to homeschool their kids?  Be my guest!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
doing a great job big retch.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Gretchen Whitmer needs a place to isolate, my bed is available.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.


Hello, 8-year-old account that's recently come out of dormancy to blather plague rat nonsense.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And what's happening in Michigan is a sign of what's likely to come in other parts of the US, particularly in states with low vaccination rates.


going to happen in every state in the derpy areas.  it's just that in so many states the derpy area is most of the people
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lincoln65: BLayingBeads: Damn, crazy how much I don't care. Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived 100,000 years without a vaccine? No, don't think about that. That's not a very profitable thought for big pharma and they just can't afford  for you to think like that.

Any of these fear-pushing-media-losers wondered how humans lived for 100,000 years without a vaccine?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 617x1500]


What's crazy is the how much you sound like a Trump rally.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jake3988: Funk Brothers: baorao: it's going to get worse by the way.

a bunch of counties that have maintained masks requirements for schools are set to drop them on January 1 under the logic that a vaccine is available for young children and 60 days more than enough time for anyone that wants their kids to have one to get one.

And that's how it should work. Glenn Youngkin is right, let the parents decide, not the school. Vaccinated children will return to school sooner than an unvaccinated child. They can't mandate vaccines until the hesitant learn that vaccines save lives and recover quicker.

But the kid does not have that choice.  It's up to the parent to might the right choice.  We all know most will not make the right choice.

Mandating vaccines is the best option at this point.  And considering we mandate like a half dozen others, it's pretty darn normal.  Some uppity political idiots want to homeschool their kids?  Be my guest!


It will be years before we see COVID vaccines being mandated for schools outside of California. It was years before the polio vaccine was mandated and we don't mandate neither the HPV vaccine nor the flu shot. The former is highly effective.
 
