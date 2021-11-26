 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Woman politely asks Mr. Bear to close her front door. He does   (upi.com) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Susan Kehoe, New Jersey, front door of her home, video of a bear, The Stoop, Opening, Gerard Way, Closing  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 3:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I watched it as if the bear was on the inside of the house and didn't want anything to do with Karen's racist crap.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a euphemism?  Pornhub isn't returning any finds once you remove 'bears' from the search
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriate Tip:  A big jar of honey at Christmas.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I watched it as if the bear was on the inside of the house and didn't want anything to do with Karen's racist crap.


The fark
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi, Boo Boo unavailable for comment.

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is this a euphemism?  Pornhub isn't returning any finds once you remove 'bears' from the search


Well there's your problem, bears are more likely to get interested in your back door as a rule
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week:
"Woman, who went viral with her bear closing door video mauled to death by that bear"

Omnivores are incredibly intelligent, and if you feed them, they'll be willing to learn stuff to keep being fed.

But if you stop feeding them, watch out.

Don't feed wild animals.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not helping, lady.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect there is some weird backstory here between the woman and the bear. This is the only video which was cable news ready for kids
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what BJ and the Bear was about
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I suspect there is some weird backstory here between the woman and the bear. This is the only video which was cable news ready for kids


These Revenent spoilers are getting out of hand...
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's gonna get that bear killed :(
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: I suspect there is some weird backstory here between the woman and the bear. This is the only video which was cable news ready for kids


Do you think it has anything to do with a honey pot?
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Finland

[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017]
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fano: So that's what BJ and the Bear was about


Somebody has been on Pornhub.
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Fano: So that's what BJ and the Bear was about

Somebody has been on Pornhub.


If you go out to the Web today you're sure to get a surprise
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bear Attacks Girl's Kayak (Full Video)
Youtube B3qhEIZBlX8

Did he mess with her kayak?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Next week:
"Woman, who went viral with her bear closing door video mauled to death by that bear"

Omnivores are incredibly intelligent, and if you feed them, they'll be willing to learn stuff to keep being fed.

But if you stop feeding them, watch out.

Don't feed wild animals.


This.

swahnhennessy: You're not helping, lady.


And that.

The bear likely picked up all kinds of food smells and if it knows how to close the door, it knows how to open it. This will more than likely result in the bear being euthanized. Great going, lady. Bear-proof first-floor windows and doors to save a bear's life.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It could be worse. Bears could have opposable thumbs.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they check her into the asylum after? Who the fark responds like that in such a situation.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cute.

But because the USA made it legal to hunt bears while they hibernate and kill cubs, and Biden hasnt repealed that Trump law, I'm-a gonna rant.

Have these people tnever talked to Indigenous guys? Do they not know a single Iroquois person who has a story about a bear on a rural road? Seriously, bears have convearations with humans, spend time considering their actions and reacting a lot like when 2 humans meet at a bus stop, spend time with humans and not merely next to humans. They have their own bear priorities during interactions, and their priorities can be dangerous and deadly, and they tend to not GAF about how trong and pointy they can be when they touch us. But to think they don't figure out human words or the difference between commands and questions, indicating objects with words and gestures, etc, is not an excusable ignorance of basic biology and basic society of our human-level-intelligence  neighbours.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anybody hear the lame newsman joke?

"How much do you tip the doorman and how do you tip the doorman"
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.