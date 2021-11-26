 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   The century-old Jersey Shore boardwalk? Fuhgeddaboutit   (apnews.com) divider line
    New Jersey, popular boardwalks, blocks of its wooden walkway, concrete substructure of the walkway, Gov. Phil Murphy, need of work, Jersey Shore, overall assessment of the substructure  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


Way to not look like a stereotype, Mr Mayor
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [storage.googleapis.com image 600x450]

Way to not look like a stereotype, Mr Mayor


I thought that was Joe Pesci
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems totally necessary...it's a magical place
Its always sunny in Philadelphia.- Boardwalk on Jersey shore
Youtube M9YFvWiZyuY
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$80 mil did you say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'We'll build a boardwalk for the citiot schmucks then sell them bath-tub hooch and hooker services.
It's a gin-win-win!'
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would improve their arcades. Most of them are just redemption machines (aka, legal gambling for kids), the remaining corner of the venues that have some semblance of arcade games that aren't maintained too well and/or have little to no pinball machines (which also aren't well maintained, such like Gateway 23's two pinball machines).
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy farks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope:

I wish they would improve their arcades. Most of them are just redemption machines (aka, legal gambling for kids), whilethe remaining corner of the venues that have some semblance of arcade games that aren't maintained too well and/or have little to no pinball machines (which also aren't well maintained, such like Gateway 23's 26's two pinball machines).

I needed to fix that paragraph I made and fix the venue name I was describing.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly neighborhoods all vacation together at the Shore.  Never have to meet anyone new or lose the accent.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watch the tramcar please
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"It's like having a '64 Chevy: You can buy a brand new engine for it for $15,000, or you could spend $5,000 on a rebuilt engine that will run just as well,"

Life long New Jersey resident?  A Camaro, I assume.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Watch the Tram Car Please!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bslim:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Stereotype of a modern jersey girl
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "It's like having a '64 Chevy: You can buy a brand new engine for it for $15,000, or you could spend $5,000 on a rebuilt engine that will run just as well,"

Life long New Jersey resident?  A Camaro, I assume.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Camaro, the official car of 'Peaked in High School'!
 
profdc9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're gonna see what those racquet boys can do.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Pogues - Pachinko
Youtube 1RDO-0eqsCQ
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Bslim:

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Stereotype of a modern jersey girl


Holy shiat hahahhaha Tina
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Watch the tram car please.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I grew up there. My teens was Philly, but 7-12 was Wildwood. Poor kid who had a bike had a entire run of the place. Always wanted to write a semi autobiographical story about my adventures. Learning to grow up independent of adult supervision. I was a streetlights kid, I never came home until then.

There are two perspectives because in the winter it's a deserted island-in the summer, it's a resort town that exploded several hundred times in population.

I learned so much there. Everything from street hustling to beached ships from hurricanes.

And Wildwood is more Philly than New York.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The boardwalk of Theseus?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watch the tram car, please.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only people born in Jersey can love Jersey.

/true story
//I wasn't
///Lived there for a couple of years
 
