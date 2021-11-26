 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   The new covid mutant? It's already in Israel and - prepare yourselves - WILL BE IN MADAGASCAR SOON   (medicalxpress.com)
26
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
PM warns Israel entering 'emergency situation' over new COVID-19 strain

https://www.timesofisrael.com/bennett​-​warns-israel-entering-emergency-situat​ion-over-new-covid-19-strain/
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was the traveler vaccinated?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Was the traveler vaccinated?


I can only speak to news reports (link above) from the mutation here:

The first case of the strain, currently known by its scientific name B.1.1.529, was detected in Israel after a person arrived from Malawi, the Health Ministry announced earlier on Friday.

The ministry said two others were suspected of also being infected with the new strain and were awaiting final test results. All three were vaccinated, the ministry said, adding that their inoculation details were still being verified.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

We are going to end up chasing Covid just like the flu.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And we only have ourselves to blame for it.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of countries seem to be repeating the mistakes from early 2020 and focusing their limited genetic sequence testing capability on travelers from hot zones, which leads to a false security that the variant is still geographically contained to those zones. They need to be random sampling within their broader populations, and if they see a spike of a new variant, locking. down. everything. instead of imposing country-specific travel bans that have never worked.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably already here in the U.S.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Some of ourselves are more to blame than others.
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the Nu variant called?
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay a new variant sucks, but it may be the excuse I need to keep working from home.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's numbers from Israel.  Seems the appropriate response is already well defined:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flexflint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNBC: Belgium confirms case of new, heavily mutated Covid variant.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/26/belgiu​m-confirms-case-of-new-heavily-mutated​-covid-variant.html
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe.

The fact that it is hanging out in a dozen different mammals that also don't isolate or get vaccines means we might have been saddled with it regardless.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ItS jUSt LiKe thE flU
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Was the traveler vaccinated?


Well, the mods redlit a link I submitted, alas, but the variant does in infect vaccinated people. It has twice as many vaccine-avoiding mutations as Delta has. The WHO and the UK have both talked about it.

The news has all been about dicussing the "redlisting" of South Africa for flights, and the day of the announcement, I could not find news article that focued on the mutations and infections. There was a long YouTube video presentations by virologistss, but it's been months since mods greenit those.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank those haredi anti vaxers
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: What's the Nu variant called?


It's so deadly they're going to call it Nu Metal.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
EU has banned all travel from southern Africa
 
Loren
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nocrash: It's probably already here in the U.S.


Agreed.  That's the pattern we keep seeing--it's always escaped before anyone talks about closing the barn doors.  Now all the fools who think prior infection with Delta is immunity are probably about to learn better.  (At least to the extent they are capable of learning.)

Smackledorfer: The fact that it is hanging out in a dozen different mammals that also don't isolate or get vaccines means we might have been saddled with it regardless.


This.  Animal host, we can't stomp it out.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to Katelyn Jetelina, author of "Your Local Epidemiologist", this is not good news. The new variant is 500% more infectious than bog-standard COVID. 

It's appeared in Botswana on November 11. It was then quickly identified in South Africa three days later and identified in two cases in Hong Kong. This morning Israel and Belgium announced that they have cases. The Belgium case was a young, unvaccinated woman who developed flu-like symptoms 11 days after travelling to Egypt via Turkey. She had no links to South Africa. This means that the virus is already circulating in communities. As of yesterday, 100 cases have been identified across the globe (mostly in South Africa). As I write this, no cases have been identified in the United States.

The full read is here: 

https://yourlocalepidemiologist.subst​a​ck.com/p/new-concerning-variant-b11529​

It's not fun. Knowledge is power, I strongly urge those who GAF to read. 

-Z
 
The Bestest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
has been named Omicron by WHO
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Bestest: has been named Omicron by WHO


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Znuh: According to Katelyn Jetelina, author of "Your Local Epidemiologist", this is not good news. The new variant is 500% more infectious than bog-standard COVID. 

It's appeared in Botswana on November 11. It was then quickly identified in South Africa three days later and identified in two cases in Hong Kong. This morning Israel and Belgium announced that they have cases. The Belgium case was a young, unvaccinated woman who developed flu-like symptoms 11 days after travelling to Egypt via Turkey. She had no links to South Africa. This means that the virus is already circulating in communities. As of yesterday, 100 cases have been identified across the globe (mostly in South Africa). As I write this, no cases have been identified in the United States.

The full read is here: 

https://yourlocalepidemiologist.substa​ck.com/p/new-concerning-variant-b11529

It's not fun. Knowledge is power, I strongly urge those who GAF to read. 

-Z


I'm gonna take a guess - That means it reproduces through filopodia, cell-to-cell, much faster than floating around in the bloodstream like velcro Koosh balls. Our immune system relies on apoptosis to kick it out, and that would just release the spikey virus.

This is why we need to have lockdowns with the first generation vaccine. It is too early to open up. Our current strategy is how we create a more deadly virus. The entire history of plagues is infected by this pattern. Vaccines can't act alone, and the second generation vaccine isn't even on the horizon yet.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ban all international travel.

Or at least ban all people, yes even the southern border, from entering the US.  Let people leave if they want, they just can't come back.

For shipments have the crews stay on their boats and just use the cranes to unload.

Problem solved.
 
