(Manchester Evening News)   Traffic chaos in Greater Manchester as man waits for his fish & chips   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are streets in the North End of Boston that narrow and one-way.

Unless the scooter owner has 'people he knew' while waiting for his Parmagiana, that truck would have turned him into a speedbump.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is lucky he didn't become a DIY hood ornament for that big ass truck.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only can I not understand what they're saying, I can't even read the captions because of the red font they used. Maybe it's just my old eyes though.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet Another Self-Entitled Idiot steps up and claims his title. That idiot could have pulled over to allow the other traffic to pass by him while he waited for his fish and chips, but, no, he just *had* to be a giant arsehole and make all the other traffic on a narrow street wait until he got what *he* wanted.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy, but I see sidewalks, and sidewalk ramps.

Then again, he doesn't sound like he's the most lucid, poor bugger.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Brits are absolute doormats.  No wonder they're such raging drunks.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Would it be fush and chups in New Zealand?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh, this happens every day at every drive thru, when someone decides they don't want pickles on their burger
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People like that fat bastard really piss me off, mainly because they've hijacked the fine invention, disability scooters, for their own obnoxious uses.  The pavements are getting clogged by these grotesque whales on their obesecycles, whose rolls of fat envelope the device and make it look like they're hovering on a disgusting magic carpet, like a revolting downmarket Jabba the Hut.  There's one who lives too close to my house and she rides her obesecycle to walk her fat dog, and I want to throw her into a furnace and burn her fat to generate electricity.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The local constabulary called the incident rubbish and declared the rogue knackered.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That why it's incumbent on us to take a good run up and *kick* that farker right off the scooter.
Later that day the President will call with thanks for such upright society-minded behaviour.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
put that thing in neutral and push him towards the curb, why is that so hard
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can't just "pull over" a mobility scooter.  It's very difficult to maneuver those things, especially with a fat fark driving it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That site is worse than the old man.

/also learned a new word. Chippy.
 
Keller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Man, Brits are absolute doormats.  No wonder they're such raging drunks.


What do you think a 'doormat' means? Because it didn't make any sense in this context
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Keller: Lifeless: Man, Brits are absolute doormats.  No wonder they're such raging drunks.

What do you think a 'doormat' means? Because it didn't make any sense in this context


Maybe that they didn't run the old man over?

/dunno
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: That why it's incumbent on us to take a good run up and *kick* that farker right off the scooter.
Later that day the President will call with thanks for such upright society-minded behaviour.


That's probably illegal (even if the police will often be on your side). I suggest following such people to parking lots and offering to help them load their scooters in their vehicles. Then tactfully dropping them on the pavement. As many times as you can before they realize you're not really trying to help them.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
