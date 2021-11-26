 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Another Wiarton Willie weather-predicting groundhog has died. It's like we're reliving the same bad day over & over & over   (cbc.ca) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish it was Punxsutawney Phil.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phil had him whacked. He doesn't like competition.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To this day, it remains with Brouwer in his attic.

Well, a boy's best friend is his weather-predicting-but-not-really groundhog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's like we're reliving the same bad day over & over & over

I got get you.  Babe.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He drove angry.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow the second half of that article was a real roller coaster ride.
 
