(KCRG)   Man purchases Civil War cards to complement his Yankee baseball card collection   (kcrg.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it depends, is he documenting the civil war that took place in the United States in the 1800's, or is he documenting the war of northern aggression that took place in people heads from 1866 to present?

Nirbo
If you haven't been paying attention both sides lost.

The politicians won.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a complete set until My General Sherman card burned its way to Savannah which was one of my porn star cards that slipped in to the Civil War set.  No.  you don't have to google her if your over fitty.  But you will
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a CDV card? The only thing that I could find out was,that it pertains to the security card number on the back of a credit card.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
He's documenting the Civil War, specifically those that fought who were from Washington County, IA. From what I gathered from our local news last night, this guy is just a Civil War historian with no indication either way what his preference was.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cakeman: What is a CDV card? The only thing that I could find out was,that it pertains to the security card number on the back of a credit card.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carte_d​e​_visite
 
