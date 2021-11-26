 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Woman not tripping sees man's face in the clouds   (9news.com.au) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and it wasn't Jesus? That's a first.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she not have a childhood? Has she never looked to the sky?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's clearly Satan.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like Vladimir Lenin. Farking Russians behind everything.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would not ascribe any significance to it but that it is admittedly a remarkable cloud. Reminds me of a young Johannes Kepler
 
akallen404
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Did she not have a childhood? Has she never looked to the sky?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and it wasn't Jesus? That's a first.


cdn.pixabay.comView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's clearly Satan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Did she not have a childhood? Has she never looked to the sky?


She's looked at them from both sides now

She really doesn't know clouds
At all
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You ever, like, LOOKED at a cloud, man?
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

And then the hand of God opened up the clouds to reveal Glory
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Did she not have a childhood? Has she never looked to the sky?


Most people spend their lives looking straight ahead, or down. Few actually look up.
I always look up. Especially in old cities with tall buildings.  Amazing things can be seen above.
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"And the bowl on the bong was glowing red hot that day, my friends"
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

itsaback: edmo: Did she not have a childhood? Has she never looked to the sky?

Most people spend their lives looking straight ahead, or down. Few actually look up.
I always look up. Especially in old cities with tall buildings.  Amazing things can be seen above.


In Manhatten, in mid March, it was dead former Xmas trees dotting all the rooftops. It wasn't every building, but enough of them that it was quite funny.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Old cloud yells at woman
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
