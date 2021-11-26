 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 12 Westchester)   Tiz the season for porch-pirates. Here are some tips to protect your holiday deliveries   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, English-language films, Piracy, United States Postal Service, Closed-circuit television, American films, holiday season, Theft, porch piracy  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 11:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that some sort of African American/homosexual slur?
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Glitter bombs not mentioned in the article.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How could someone steal that package that's bigger than a car?
 
bthom37
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tangentially, I saw an ad for Ring, I believe, that would allow you to unlock your door remotely for someone to (in the ad) leave a pizza on a table for you while you're in the bath.

Strangely, in my experience of watching videos where someone is in the bath and pizza gets delivered, the driver then left without having sex with the homeowner.

Very confusing.  Not sure why Ring is trying to destroy the pizza driver/gigolo business.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Box up some particularly smelly dog poo and put it on your porch.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Attack dog on a long leash?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I ordered an AX50 to tackle the issue. Unfortunately, it got stolen by porch pirates.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Box up some particularly smelly dog poo and put it on your porch.


My dog is so sick in her bum right now that when I let her out this morning the first time I thought she was growling, but it was just her bum-music.

It would be perfect for this.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had to porch pirate my own damn food from my across the hall neighbors a week ago. farking doordash driver texted me after she dropped it off "lol sorry, I left it across the hall cuz I forgot the apartment number"

IT'S RIGHT THERE ON YOUR GODDAMN PHONE LADY, THE SAME ONE YOU'RE TEXTING ME ON RIGHT NOW

/end rant, csb
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm in no way advocating it, but I fully expect that one day we'll hear a story about some porch pirate who gets kidnapped and tortured for some number of years by the homeowner in their basement.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Make those scurvy dogs walk the plank...or clean out the neighborhood septic system. And I'm a catastrophic shiatter.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.