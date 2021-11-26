 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   SF cops: If you run a weed store, you do so at your own risk   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
8
224 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 10:20 AM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What happens when they ventilate a couple of flash mob paticipants?

Better be wearing kevlar if you try to rob my weed store.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah, so they are like dollar stores
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't wait for tomorrow's cop story "Why don't people respect us?"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://12ft.io/proxy?q=https%3A%2F%2​F​www.sfchronicle.com%2Fbayarea%2Farticl​e%2FSan-Francisco-police-only-watch-as​-burglary-16647876.php
 
Zed234
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn fine police work there Lou.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This will explode into another west coast shiatstorm.

The best things that could happen in this situation is for California, Washington, and Oregon to slide off into the Pacific.

All the tension between the police and citizens would end. It'd be wonderful.
As a side benefit, we'd be rid of the west coast.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's just stuff. Do you want cops getting into a gun battle in the streets or a potentially deadly car chase over stuff?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

