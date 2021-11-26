 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   ...he must have really had to go   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Bathroom, Thomas Clement, Bathtub, Pinellas County, Florida, arrest affidavit, PINELLAS COUNTY, Largo man, Documents  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah.
He brought his own poop knife.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will Florida Man do next?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some people take their pooping time VERY seriously.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have always wondered. Say you have to have to go and you are in a public space with no restroom nearby. What do you do? Doing it behind bushes/mailboxes etc would probably be indecent exposure.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He could have gone for a swim. No one would know if he peed in the Gulf.
 
pheed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

/I suffer from Crohn's Disease
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I have always wondered. Say you have to have to go and you are in a public space with no restroom nearby. What do you do? Doing it behind bushes/mailboxes etc would probably be indecent exposure.



How 'near' is 'nearby'?  If you're in a reasonably populated area, you can pretty much always find some sort of restroom even though it might not be (probably won't be) a public restroom in the truest sense of the term.  If there's no real public one available, my next go-to's have been the public facing areas of local universities (lobbies, dining halls, etc.), grocery stores, malls, gas stations, large convenience stores, coffee shops, or fast food places.  Usually roughly in that order of priority.  When you have a problematic body, you learn very fast to know where such places are in your area or where they probably will be if you're in an unfamiliar area.  This is easier of you're dressed and behaving like a "normal" person.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I have always wondered. Say you have to have to go and you are in a public space with no restroom nearby. What do you do? Doing it behind bushes/mailboxes etc would probably be indecent exposure.


Just don't let anyone see you.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Civilized Communist countries maintain public restrooms.  We don't play that in US Murica because socialisms.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [memegenerator.net image 468x400]
/I suffer from Crohn's Disease


Digression: I once got confused and called Crohn's Disease "Krang's Disease" which seems... apt.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pier 60 employee out front should have told you
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: DarkSoulNoHope: [memegenerator.net image 468x400]
/I suffer from Crohn's Disease

Digression: I once got confused and called Crohn's Disease "Krang's Disease" which seems... apt.


You travel in time or do you fit inside a freaky looking robot?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: He could have gone for a swim. No one would know if he peed in the Gulf.


Did that before.  Was working a job at VA Beach out on the sand. There was no bathrooms or portapotties. Had a sudden poop emergency.  Took off my shoes and shirt, wandered out into the surf and let loose.
Unfortunately it wasn't solid. I found myself floating in a brown cloud. I paddled away from the chum, scrubbed clean with some ocean sand, then came back feeling much better.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.

This is the entitled Boomer behavior.

Why should a business open to the public provide basic human services on demand?
Where is the personal responsibility to manage and control one's bodily functions?
Why are machetes legal?
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I found myself floating in a brown cloud.


Who is making those new brown clouds? Who is making those clouds these days?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Woman used the employee bathroom once to change their kids diaper. They were open to anyone in need. About a week later employees were chasing a smell they couldn't find. Found that diaper stuffed into the toilet brush caddy. Our bathrooms were closed from that day forward unless we had a prior relationship with that customer.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: He could have gone for a swim. No one would know if he peed in the Gulf.


The wheelchair could present some slight challenges with that suggestion.
 
palelizard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm kinda impressed he had a machete on him. Dude was prepared.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: AirForceVet: He could have gone for a swim. No one would know if he peed in the Gulf.

The wheelchair could present some slight challenges with that suggestion.


Wheelchair High Dive
Youtube ARu-4Mb4agQ
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: Civilized Communist countries maintain public restrooms.  We don't play that in US Murica because socialisms.


Around here the parks opened during Covid for social distancing and being able to get out of the house.

Yet despite telling us to wash our hands frequently, they closed all of the bathrooms.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: HailRobonia: DarkSoulNoHope: [memegenerator.net image 468x400]
/I suffer from Crohn's Disease

Digression: I once got confused and called Crohn's Disease "Krang's Disease" which seems... apt.

You travel in time or do you fit inside a freaky looking robot?


You have a gut with a mind of its own and sinister plans.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it Madison Cawthorn back from the future?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is 12" even a 'machete'? Did it have a flat blade?

/or are we just jerkin' off?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lucky.  All we got/had were Pier 1's
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: Civilized Communist countries maintain public restrooms.  We don't play that in US Murica because socialisms.

there's no money in it.

FTFY
 
