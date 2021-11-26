 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   UK weather alert level raised from "Right, wot's all this then?" to "Cor, blimey"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Wind, Weather, Extreme weather, Meteorology, Strong winds, wild Atlantic storm, Tropical cyclone, amber warning  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
+1 subbs, and that's from a Brit, gosh darn it
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't be too worried until it hits "Lie back and think of England."
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The naming of winter storms is stupid, no matter what side of the pond.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I say, chaps - it's going to be a blustery saunter to the pub tonight!

Kinda cute how ONE weather forecast covers the entire UK. We'd need aboot 40 reports to cover Canucklestan.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Kinda cute how ONE weather forecast covers the entire UK.


Not so.  I remember AF brat days in East Anglia, where a typical May national forecast would be "scattered clouds and sunshine, except for snow flurries in Scotland LOL".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're really going with Amber?! There is going to be a lot of missing children dropping from the sky
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

berylman: They're really going with Amber?! There is going to be a lot of missing children dropping from the sky


Yeah, but if everyone in Scotland turns off the alerts on their iPhones, does that mean there is no storm?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's those damned water horses you gotta watch out for. They'll sweep you right off and away.
 
chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cabbage crates over the briny?
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quick, Scotland!  This is your chance!

Leave the UK under the cover of the storm!
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chewd: Cabbage crates over the briny?


No.....
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Meningioma Farmer: berylman: They're really going with Amber?! There is going to be a lot of missing children dropping from the sky

Yeah, but if everyone in Scotland turns off the alerts on their iPhones, does that mean there is no storm?


Wait can you actually disable Amber Alerts? I thought they were mandatory. 

Not that I would, because if I even have a one in a million shot of helping a child it's worth the annoying beep.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

McGrits: The naming of winter storms is stupid, no matter what side of the pond.


For us, hurricane season runs through November, so this would classify as a Cat 1 around here.  There would be a few freaking out at the mention of the word 'hurricane,' but the rest of us would just mix up a round of rum drinks and keep going.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As of 15:00 UTC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great. My daughter is supposed to leave Dublin for Edinburgh tonight. I've a feeling she may be staying an extra night in Ireland.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: McGrits: The naming of winter storms is stupid, no matter what side of the pond.

For us, hurricane season runs through November, so this would classify as a Cat 1 around here.  There would be a few freaking out at the mention of the word 'hurricane,' but the rest of us would just mix up a round of rum drinks and keep going.


At some point it seems that hurricane winds were based on sustained winds, with gusts being a bit higher. I am thinking the article is me ruining gusts up ton80mph and that is not cat 1.

/depending how close and what side of the storm, I actually have to flee cat-1 due to living on a canal off of Galveston Bay.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People may want to consider their travel plans and ensure their garden furniture is tired down, because winds could reach 80MPH."
Do they take the tires and attach them to their furniture?
 
