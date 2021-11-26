 Skip to content
 
How to check if your cat is a psychopath. First question: is it a cat?
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cats looked like frogs we'd realize what nasty, cruel little bastards they are. Style. That's what people remember.
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My poor cat died a few days ago after about 20 years of good kitty's. I knew she was fading because for once I noticed she wasn't a psychopath.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CATS ARE JERKS! Try Not to Laugh - Hilarious Grumpy Cats Compilation April 2018 | Funny Pets Videos
Youtube UDjE2M0ci1E
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is more of a bully that jumps out from around corners to attack my ankles. I will scare her sometimes when I know she is there and she gets all pissy.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My cat only really loves me before breakfast. After, she's "meh, piss off, I'm busy with my personal grooming regimen so don't touch me".

She's a good cat.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My cat is a lovable 'trou du cul'*

/*a$$hole
 
coffee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not a cat person. But I know they are not all psychopaths.

The ones that are? Good Lord.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chairman Meow wouldn't let me use the sink this morning.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bunny " I'm a cat "

Gizmo " I'm a god "
 
thesharkman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My cats are very good to me but occasionally they are jerks to each other.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Humans are snarling car and plane traffic this weekend.  Neo is pitching in by making sure train schedules are messed up too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of our cats likes to curl up under your chin while you are sleeping and then let out a huge sneeze into your mouth.  If you try to move her before the sneeze she lets out the most disgusting fart I've ever smelled.  If you go under the covers she attacks any exposed skin and then starts burrowing under to get you.

Any other time she is very shy and runs away, but once you try to sleep she becomes the cutest fuzziest little monster.
 
geggy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh crap, he's high as he can be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of my three, one is a psychopath in a strange way. She will ONLY eat dry cat food or treats. And I seriously mean ONLY. No table food, no wet food, no wild caught animals. Tuna? Nope. Lunch meat? Nope. Mouse she caught? Nope. The scrap of turkey I just offered her? Nope.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Confabulat: My poor cat died a few days ago after about 20 years of good kitty's. I knew she was fading because for once I noticed she wasn't a psychopath.


Kitty is somewhere having fun  ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Humans are snarling car and plane traffic this weekend.  Neo is pitching in by making sure train schedules are messed up too.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


I recognize the Tyco Jell-O box car, I bought one for my dad's set many years ago.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [Fark user image 425x318]
Chairman Meow wouldn't let me use the sink this morning.


I had a psycho cat called Chairman Meow years ago. In the unlikely event I ever get another one I've already got his name picked out, Meowcescu.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is your cat a cat?  Same answer.  Cats are the best.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Three months ago I got a cat from a local rescue group.  He is a magnificent beast, a year-old mackerel tabby at the physical peak of his life, a real 'tank': fourteen and a half pounds of brute force.

The first month I had him, he was OK, getting used to the layout of my home, and finding his place in it.  However, the second month he got very aggressive and assertive.  He started climbing furniture and opening cabinet doors.  When I attempted to stop him or control him, he became very aggressive.  His attitude was "I'll do what I want, and you can't stop me".  He hissed, clawed, and bit me.  He was truly an asshole.

Fortunately, the rescue group took him back.  He had bitten me hard four times in the last week.  I don't miss him much, and I'm going to be very careful if I do get another cat.  It took a couple of weeks to decompress, and it was like leaving an abusive situation.

I should have known better. He wasn't the 'right' cat for me, since I'm an older lady. What I needed was something cuddly and sweet, but I was mesmerized by his beauty and charisma.  He really is a magnificent cat, but he's definitely going to thrive only in a very understanding home, someone who can control the bastard.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
American Psycho with Cats (OwlKitty parody)
Youtube D_HNpheUjBU
 
