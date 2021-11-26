 Skip to content
(Vancouver Is Awesome)   Scary on-the-ground videos of the raging floods last week in British Columbia destroying bridges and highways   (vancouverisawesome.com) divider line
11
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Torn.

Lead off the thread with a troll comment about "Canadian engineering" or troll comment about "so much for global warming"?

/No, seriously, scary stuff.  Hope everyone is okay.
//Weather is not climate, and things are only going to get worse.
///Especially if you live in a country where you can't build a decent road or bridge.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was pretty bad. Still is I suppose, another storm coming in tomorrow. That should be fun. For a day or 3 there was literally NO roads or rail leading outside the Lower Mainland. My primary route to work? Doesn't exist. It's underwater and apparently buckled. Or something. There's an alternate route. Mostly side roads, not designed for highway traffic volumes. It's a mess.
From what I've heard on the news, very little property damage or deaths. Just the sheer volume of water wiping roads off the map.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems kind of a dick move to leave that car to be eventually washed downstream if a few minutes with a tow rope could've dragged it to the other side of the road where it might not have been sitting on fill from the construction of the shelf-road along the gorge.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Climate change deniers: "Yeah, this is bad, but I think I'll need more evidence before I can really say if climate change is a thing"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's like they wanted that Dodge Neon to get washed away. Can you blame them?

/mynd you, atm00spheric rivers kan be pretti nasti
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, it's going to be infrastructure week in Canada, too?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Off-grid YouTubers document destruction and repair of Coquihalla Highway"

Off-grid YouTubers...

Off-grid YouTubers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: So, it's going to be infrastructure week in Canada, too?


BC isn't big on rebuilding. We prefer scenic detours.
The trip between Hope and Kamloops now passes through Pink Mountain.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: Seems kind of a dick move to leave that car to be eventually washed downstream if a few minutes with a tow rope could've dragged it to the other side of the road where it might not have been sitting on fill from the construction of the shelf-road along the gorge.


Dragging a car that's in park with steering locked isn't exactly easy, if you're experienced and have a winch it can be done but trying to pull it with a tow rope would be a recipe for chaos.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Kit Fister: So, it's going to be infrastructure week in Canada, too?

BC isn't big on rebuilding. We prefer scenic detours.
The trip between Hope and Kamloops now passes through Pink Mountain.


mmm, pink mountains...as long as it's not through Brown Tunnel...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Duct tape will fix that no problem
 
