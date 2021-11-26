 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   People are replacing biological families with ones they actually like, meaning the Covid pandemic has a positive side after all   (vox.com) divider line
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We are all made of Moby Bezos
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark is my step kid from an ex wife: always paying phone tag.
 
Troo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've done this my whole life.  My family are the people I've chosen to have in my inner circle.  Maybe my inner circle is composed of my blood relations, maybe it's not.  If you're good people, you're family.  If you're a shiatbag, you're not.  Easy as that.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It been had a positive for me. No more spending $300 on food, sweating prepping the food, clean up, to only have muthafarkers only bringing their appetite and taking multiply plates home.
/Before they pandemic, I was cooking 9 slabs of ribs(along with their 9 tips), 20lbs of chicken, and other meats for the 4th of July.
//The last 4th was just 3 slabs(no tips), 5lbs of chicken, and a box of burgers. Less than $75 in all.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did that years ago.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know some people with truly toxic family members.  They were smart to cut them entirely out of their lives.

My family is mostly ok.  Not perfect, but no family is.

I do not speak to my ex-wife at all, nor do I have any desire to do so.  On the other hand, I have regular conversations with my (ex)step-daughter, who referred to her mother as "that nasty woman" in our last conversation.
 
