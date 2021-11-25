 Skip to content
 
🎶 Oh, Georgia, no peace I find (no peace I find) / Just the same slave song / Keeps Georgia on my mind 🎶
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Behold the endgame of all Republican policies.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'd think that since the US Attorneys office wrote a press release about the indictment that just went public this story would be all over the place.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The 0.1% love illegal aliens.

Our current immigration policies solve the same problem that slavery solved: rich people's insatiable need for cheap labor.

Illegal aliens are better than slaves. You can exploit them but shift most of the maintenance costs to the public.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
INB4 the usual crowd come in to spew their usual "hErITaGe nOT hATe!" drivel all over the thread.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These sad excuses for humans deserve a Black Mirror-esque fate of some sort.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the real horror of the story is that one of "them" touched the onion I ate with their bare hands.

/S
//Am I gonna die now?
///Not funny.
////:(
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And they were liberated under Biden's watch.

Way to go Brandon!
 
smokewon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Even though I was fully expecting this to be going on, it's still kind of shocking how extensive it is. Everyone involved should be put into the prison labor system until they're dead. This is the best, single reason I can think of to have one.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This has to be fake news. I was assured by Colin Kapearnick that the NFL draft was slavery...  one you get kidnapped, raped and possibly murdered and the other you make millions, sometimes hundreds of million of dollars to play a game...

Yup... they're exactly the same.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And hopefully every asshole who's part of this ring gets sentenced to hard labor.... just for the delicious delicious onion flavored irony...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
70,000 victims from this one exploitive group alone, and yet Trump set an artificial cap of 50,000 t-visas that could be issued at any time, meaning that if he were still president, most of the victims would have been deported before they ever could give testimony, The program normally had a 100,000 plus t-visas issued at a time, so Trump was letting a lot of criminals go, just so he could deport victims of crimes.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kendelrio: This has to be fake news. I was assured by Colin Kapearnick that the NFL draft was slavery...  one you get kidnapped, raped and possibly murdered and the other you make millions, sometimes hundreds of million of dollars to play a game...
Yup... they're exactly the same.


You are still upset "those people" made a statement about not wanted to be murdered? That you had to see with your own eyes. Do you still squawk about Benghazi?
 
God--
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No snark here. I hope these people get some help... I hope every single one of the shiatbag perpetrators get forced into prison sex trade as victims themselves (including the 70 year old woman) and are eventually shived from taint to solar plexus by 3 term lifers that have nothing to lose...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kendelrio: This has to be fake news. I was assured by Colin Kapearnick that the NFL draft was slavery...  one you get kidnapped, raped and possibly murdered and the other you make millions, sometimes hundreds of million of dollars to play a game...

Yup... they're exactly the same.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Y'all sound like this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: The 0.1% love illegal aliens.

Our current immigration policies solve the same problem that slavery solved: rich people's insatiable need for cheap labor.

Illegal aliens are better than slaves. You can exploit them but shift most of the maintenance costs to the public.


Yes, you're right - it IS time to legalize all immigration.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingChas: kendelrio: This has to be fake news. I was assured by Colin Kapearnick that the NFL draft was slavery...  one you get kidnapped, raped and possibly murdered and the other you make millions, sometimes hundreds of million of dollars to play a game...
Yup... they're exactly the same.

You are still upset "those people" made a statement about not wanted to be murdered? That you had to see with your own eyes. Do you still squawk about Benghazi?


Seriously, complaining about a person of color expressing their freedom of speech in a comment thread about people of color being denied their freedom?

Dude needs to learn to read the room, at the very least.
 
