(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   Woman gives out free hugs and lap dances. Strangely, recipients have a problem with this. Subby wonders why things like this never happen in his town   (wbtw.com) divider line
    Florida, 35-year-old Heather Cruz, Criminal law, County, Police, Count, Arrest, Scrotum, Sexual intercourse  
posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 5:20 AM



Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Huh. I went to high school in Citrus County. She looks like our class president. But she's 24 years younger than me, so, no. I lived in Inverness, the county seat, where there's a big body of water proudly called, "Cooter Pond." It has a showy city-provided sign and everything.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lonely people, where do they all come from?
Lonely people, where do they all belong?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Serious question: If convicted on the exposure charge, does she get branded as a sexual violator and get put on a registry for life?

/like a guy taking a leak in a alley
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Exposing herself to a guy 30 years older than her? Sounds like there could be some Daddy Issues at work here.


///I'll be her Daddy
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My dad was a cop, so growing up we had a police scanner so my mom could hear if he got murdered or something I guess, I don't know. Anyway, I grew up in a college town, and you heard some things.

One night, there was a call for a woman who got drunk, walked into someone's unlocked apartment, into the kitchen, opened the oven, squatted down over it, took a shiat, and then fell asleep on the floor.

I guess what I'm saying is, be careful what you wish for, subby.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Exposing herself to a guy 30 years older than her? Sounds like there could be some Daddy Issues at work here.


///I'll be her Daddy


Ewww. You don't know where that's been.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This Is What I Do (I Sit On You!) Official Music Video
Youtube N6Qev0VJcgE
https://youtu.be/N6Qev0VJcgE
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I was over 65 and a 35 yr old woman did this I don't think I would mind that much. But they really need to determine why she did it drugs/meds, mental health issues. But hey easier just to charge her and lock her up.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ryebread: My dad was a cop, so growing up we had a police scanner so my mom could hear if he got murdered or something I guess, I don't know. Anyway, I grew up in a college town, and you heard some things.

One night, there was a call for a woman who got drunk, walked into someone's unlocked apartment, into the kitchen, opened the oven, squatted down over it, took a shiat, and then fell asleep on the floor.

I guess what I'm saying is, be careful what you wish for, subby.


Woman? That's Amana, baby.
 
