Get your carousing and debauchery in now. Then start thinking about stocking up on N95s and latex gloves again
    More: Followup, Immune system, new variant, South Africa, new Covid-19 variant, regular daily update, Early signs, England's red list travel restrictions, Hong Kong  
posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 1:50 AM



Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We are living in interesting times.

/sucks, doesn't it?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i found a bunch of N95 masks in my dad's painting equipment. Probably at least 10 years old. Are they still good?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What if latex gloves and N95s are part of my debauchery?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, delta was supposed to destroy us.  I heard nothing but dire chicken littles screeching about lambda and it burned out like a cheap prelim Christmas tree.

Maybe it's bad.  Maybe it's not.  I'm not worrying about it now. about 15 years ago, I got sucked into the peak oil alarmism.  I bought a motorcycle, supplemented by a tiny econobox, because I thought an oil shortage was going to destroy everything and we would be in a Mad Max within 5 years.  I never would have guessed that gas would be... pretty much the same today.

Life doesn't have assurances.  Take the precautions you need to, not just with COVID, but with everything: your fitness, your finances, your relationships.  But don't let this fear of the sky falling keep you from taking joy in today.

/yes, I realize that a huge part of the doomer outlook is people wanting their enhanced unemployment insurance, telework arrangement, and eviction moratorium and hoping for another wave.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

*pre-lit

After a day of thanksgiving drinking, I'm absolutely post-lit
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Are you under the impression that Delta isn't kicking the shiat out of us?  The rate of death in my county is higher than it has ever been.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is either the next big thing, or the next bird flu.

I'm waiting for more info
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People have gotten really lazy about mask wearing in my area with many in "chin diaper" mode to "comply" with local indoor requirements. The shiatty cotton and disposable masks I've been using don't seem like they will do well against those odds if we have another serious outbreak so I for one am going to take Subby's suggestion and Upgrayedd before the panic buying begins anew.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's all been really meh around here.  The wave in the fall/early winter last year was awful, but it's been pretty well contained since then. We heard all about how Delta was going to steamroll us, and it turns out that if you don't live among fuctards, most people around you get their vaccines when available and you can get back to normal life without your hospitals overflowing with intubated corpses. Frankly, delta has been a minor inconvenience here... we get our vaccines, wear our masks in crowded places, and go on with our lives with minimal disruption.

Other than having a stash of KN-95s in the center console of my car for going into stores, restaurants, etc., life has basically returned to normal here. We see "hospitals in Flyoverbraska are at capacity" in the news, but it's as relevant to us as California forest fires or the Mississippi flooding yet again.

So, yeah, I'm concerned if this new variant isn't suppressed by vaccines.  If people who won't get a free vaccine are vulnerable.. well, sucks to be you. Keep those beautiful HermanCainAwards coming, they're great for a morning browse with my coffee. Harsh, but after two years of this bullshiat I'm all out of empathy; my give-a-shiat is tapped farking dry. Stick me with every farking vaccine you want, stick me with the mark of the beast, I don't give a fark.  I'm gonna be at bars and shows and casinos and enjoying myself.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

demonfaerie: i found a bunch of N95 masks in my dad's painting equipment. Probably at least 10 years old. Are they still good?


"N95 masks really don't expire in terms of their functionality. The only part that is subject to damage over time, usually past 5 years, are the elastic bands that attach the mask to the user's face, which can be damaged by sunlight," according to Dr. John Balmes, Professor of Environmental Health Science at Berkeley Public Health."

https://bonafidemasks.com/insights/ho​w​-do-i-know-if-my-respirator-mask-is-ex​pired/
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just hope we can keep our eyes on the ball and continue blaming everyone that we don't like.  Just keep in mind, no matter what happens: find a culture war angle and ride it to the ground, baby.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Znuh: demonfaerie: i found a bunch of N95 masks in my dad's painting equipment. Probably at least 10 years old. Are they still good?

"N95 masks really don't expire in terms of their functionality. The only part that is subject to damage over time, usually past 5 years, are the elastic bands that attach the mask to the user's face, which can be damaged by sunlight," according to Dr. John Balmes, Professor of Environmental Health Science at Berkeley Public Health."

https://bonafidemasks.com/insights/how​-do-i-know-if-my-respirator-mask-is-ex​pired/


Good to know and thanks. They have been in a garage for years. The straps seem to be ok.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also: If you can, order directly from 3M.com. All the suppliers are vetted by 3M, and you'll get for-real N95s or P100s.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

demonfaerie: i found a bunch of N95 masks in my dad's painting equipment. Probably at least 10 years old. Are they still good?


probably not, even if you replace the filters, you might not be able to get a good mask seal

also respirators are horrible about protecting others from your infection
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Millions dead and we have learned nothing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A week ago:

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireSto​r​y/scientists-mystified-wary-africa-avo​ids-covid-disaster-81271647

Jinxed by ABC News.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's determined to be of special interest or concern, it's likely to be named "Nu,"

Great, just great. Another year of pandemic only now with stupid memes and word plays on the "Nu variant". Just what I wanted for Festivus.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[40 years from now] "The pandemic is finally nearly over!"
 
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Few can successfully time the market.
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

a far candle: If it's determined to be of special interest or concern, it's likely to be named "Nu,"

Great, just great. Another year of pandemic only now with stupid memes and word plays on the "Nu variant". Just what I wanted for Festivus.


Hopefully this variant will be about as successful as Nu Coke.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scalpod: [40 years from now] "The pandemic is finally nearly over!"


I see someone else watched the new South Park.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I got sucked into the peak oil alarmism.  I bought a motorcycle, supplemented by a tiny econobox,


When I saw the Honda Navi I was tempted to buy it because it's so cheap.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure I could figure out how to haul groceries back from the store, but it can't replace a car when it gets cold and there's snow and ice everywhere - at least not for a non-motorcycle rider like me.

OTOH, I can't afford a Tesla right now either.

I can afford this too:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Top speed 14 MPH!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

a far candle: If it's determined to be of special interest or concern, it's likely to be named "Nu,"

Great, just great. Another year of pandemic only now with stupid memes and word plays on the "Nu variant". Just what I wanted for Festivus.


Please save your grievance for the designated event.
 
Azz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every single hair on my ass just stood up
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Znuh: Also: If you can, order directly from 3M.com. All the suppliers are vetted by 3M, and you'll get for-real N95s or P100s.


3M also puts a one-time password on each box, you can go to this page at 3m and verify the lot and password are valid. Once used the password will not validate again so the pirates can't just copy the code a bunch of times. I used it to verify a couple of boxes I got from Amazon for $.89 each vs the $1.60 Home Depot and most retailers were charging.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.