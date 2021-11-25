 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   So who wants to invite this couple that just moved to America to Thanksgiving dinner? Apparently a lot of people   (cbsnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get them hooked on American traditions now.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving morning I was wondering how many new American families were basting a turkey for the first time in their adopted land. Happy to be here after their trek. Made me smile.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oops. The invitations said they were to be dinner.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

However well they otherwise assimilate, at least they'll soon be as fat as Americans.
 
