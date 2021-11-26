 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   At least the troops will be fed   (cnn.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, United Arab Emirates, United States Department of Defense, hard work, Department of Defense, annual Thanksgiving meal, Defense Secretary Llloyd Austin, pounds of sweet potatoes, global supply chain  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2021 at 12:35 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but whatever gets to the base is controlled by whomever is in charge of the mess hall. I was at a tiny base and there was a farked up kid running the mess hall. They hoarded the good the food for themselves and saved some for holidays and General's visits. If we could have just spread that around a bit it would have been a better time. Instead I'm saying shiat like, "Hey, I think we're running out of purple."
If a General was on base all of a sudden it would be steak, fresh fruit, and all taps working for soda.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.