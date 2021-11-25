 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Kevin Strickland was released from prison after 43 years and the State of Missouri won't pay him a dime for his convictions overturned. He's not going to be OK by any means, but people topped up his GoFundMe to almost $1 million   (cnn.com) divider line
    Kevin Strickland, Missouri  
posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 10:50 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri sounds like a place to avoid
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This case and others like it infuriate me to no end. The state of Missouri basically robbed Strickland of his entire life. He's been bars from the time he should have began working and making a living for himself and an eventual family and getting released when he should be retiring and enjoying the fruit of his life's labors. There shouldn't be a GoFundMe to help him. The very entity that robbed him of his productivity and freedom should have to pay that cost. With interest.

I applaud the generosity of everyone who contributed, and I honestly hope that GoFundMe will give him that money without taking too much in fees.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Brosephus: The very entity that robbed him of his productivity and freedom should have to pay that cost. With interest.


Nice in theory, but given the state he's lucky he left prison still breathing. Not that it's right, but the good 'ol boys would rather kill him than pay him a penny. They'll also biatch about that durty ni*BONG!*er stealing their taxes if he ends up on public assistance.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can he sue their ass?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
According to the $50/day rate in TFA the state could pay him $785K but I can see how they have better things to do with that money like fighting vaccine and mask guidelines
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.


Cruelty is the point.

If you don't get it by now I'm going to have to burn you with a cigarette.

/Welcome to flavour country.
 
Greylight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't know how to feel about this.  He is very graceful in the face of his possibilities.  I am humbled.
 
culebra
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heartwarming: community of strangers steps in to fill the void left by a heartless, vicious society that sucks.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.


This is America, sir or ma'am.  We don't DO "ethical" here. If it ain't making money, it ain't worth doing.

This is how corporate greedheads think.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Missouri sounds like a place to avoid


Missourian here, can confirm.

/planning to move out of state in a few years
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: leeksfromchichis: We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.

This is America, sir or ma'am.  We don't DO "ethical" here. If it ain't making money, it ain't worth doing.

This is how corporate greedheads think.


Now now, they have a DUTY to the shareholders.

Who have never been convicted of the crimes they committed.

So some sucker who is convicted of a crime he DIDN'T commit... is something something I've lost interest
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

culebra: Heartwarming: community of strangers steps in to fill the void left by a heartless, vicious society that sucks.


There is an unfortunate barrier to change that may be in play. If gofundmes are dealing with cases like this then 'the system' may see no need to change what is wrong.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not exactly the Show Me (The Money) state.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: vudukungfu: Missouri sounds like a place to avoid

Missourian here, can confirm.

/planning to move out of state in a few years


Same. I'm only here because I needed a surgery & knew I'd be on a weight restriction for a couple months so moved to a family member's place. Surgery turned into radiation then 2 years of quarterly MRIs & CTs. When those are done, I'm bouncing the fark out. Or buying a chunk of land & going off-grid away from everyone.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Missouri sounds like a place to avoid


Never go there.
 
Vince McMahon in the Wilderness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Missouri sounds like a place to avoid


Most, if not all of the US sounds like a place to avoid these days.

/Illinois resident, another state recommended to avoid
//unless you can afford to live in a nice part of Chicago
///slashy trifecta
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm glad people donated even though nothing can compensate him for the time, and life, that was unjustly taken from him
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Missouri sounds like a place to avoid


Missouri loves company.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: According to the $50/day rate in TFA the state could pay him $785K but I can see how they have better things to do with that money like fighting vaccine and mask guidelines


Even if they limited it to minimum wage, because Republicans would do exactly that, it would be nearly $650,000, not counting interest.  Not nearly what he is owed, but it would give him enough to live a modest life without work.  Given he has zero work experience, it's unlikely he can get a job.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the scam Missouri will pull to get that money.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.


True. The scandinavian countries have a better way.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Can he sue their ass?


Only if he can prove that they acted in bad faith.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: leeksfromchichis: We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.

True. The scandinavian countries have a better way.


Send them a-viking?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Looking forward to the scam Missouri will pull to get that money.


He hasn't paid for his 43 years of room and board.  DUH!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: jaivirtualcard: Can he sue their ass?

Only if he can prove that they acted in bad faith.


It's Missouri.  Of course they acted in bad faith.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How much of that GoFundMe dough is Missouri going to demand in taxes?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: WelldeadLink: jaivirtualcard: Can he sue their ass?

Only if he can prove that they acted in bad faith.

It's Missouri.  Of course they acted in bad faith.


It's Missouri. Show me.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Spiffy" tag?

That is one of the most "Murica" story I've ever read. Everything about it screams "This is exactly how things are designed to operate in the United States." From the incompetence of the state, to the single drunk and high eyewitness, to the gofundme, to him being a black man falsely incarcerated. It's all standard operating procedure in the USA.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Looking forward to the scam Missouri will pull to get that money.


I was just going to say, just watch these malevolent pricks try and deny him the proceeds of this GoFundMe.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: We really need to crush the prison system to a fine powder and put something ethical in its place.


This.
 
Watubi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 100 years, people will look back and see the Go Fund Me phenomena as a hinderance to real government change.  Dude gets paid, everyone pats themselves on the back and forgets to actually help change the farking laws.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a shiat hole, can confirm.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Missouri sounds like a place to avoid


Missouri = misery for "those people".

And if this dude decided to hunt down everyone involved with his conviction, I'm sure one or two people would ensure jury nullification.

But I hope he takes the money, emigrates to New Zealand, and never looks back.
 
