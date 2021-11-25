 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Naval Institute)   West African pirates in a speedboat, engage a Danish frigate. Since this is not the original Civilization, there was no saving roll   (news.usni.org) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Denmark, Ship, Piracy, Royal Navy, KUALA LUMPUR, anti-piracy deployment, Danish naval special forces personnel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen  
•       •       •

1010 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 11:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
news.usni.orgView Full Size


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS!!"
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: [news.usni.org image 850x514]

[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]


The Danish navy must be strapped for cash. I mean they just slapped a sheet of plywood on the side there and called it good.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone here a couple of years ago explained it, but I forget, what happens to the pirates now?  Piracy in international waters, are they subject to the court system of the country that captured them? Or is there some Maritime court they are tried in?

Will there be fringe on the flag?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highly evolved sloth: Someone here a couple of years ago explained it, but I forget, what happens to the pirates now?  Piracy in international waters, are they subject to the court system of the country that captured them? Or is there some Maritime court they are tried in?

Will there be fringe on the flag?


First, they have to find a plank...
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highly evolved sloth: Someone here a couple of years ago explained it, but I forget, what happens to the pirates now?  Piracy in international waters, are they subject to the court system of the country that captured them? Or is there some Maritime court they are tried in?

Will there be fringe on the flag?


UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Article 105:

On the high seas, or in any place outside the jurisdiction of any State, every State may seize a pirate ship or aircraft, or a ship or aircraft taken by piracy and under the control of pirates, and arrest the persons and seize the property on board. The courts of the State which carried out the seizure may decide upon the penalties to be imposed, and may also determine the action to be taken with regard to the ships, aircraft or property, subject to the rights of third parties acting in good faith.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Bslim: [news.usni.org image 850x514]

[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]

The Danish navy must be strapped for cash. I mean they just slapped a sheet of plywood on the side there and called it good.


It is like a new white garage door, they just haven't painted it yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to contribute to global warming, Denmark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A brief firefight then ensued, in which no Danish personnel were hit but five pirates were shot, with four of them killed and one wounded.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh man that must have been epic.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: A brief firefight then ensued, in which no Danish personnel were hit but five pirates were shot, with four of them killed and one wounded.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh man that must have been epic.


Apparently the pirates were all out-of-work Stormtroopers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just think if the pirates pulled off the capture of the frigate. They'd be so much more powerful. You never know, you might hit that one in 500 million chance.

High risk, high reward.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: A brief firefight then ensued, in which no Danish personnel were hit but five pirates were shot, with four of them killed and one wounded.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh man that must have been epic.


Never bring a blunderbuss to a P320 fight.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Highly evolved sloth: Someone here a couple of years ago explained it, but I forget, what happens to the pirates now?  Piracy in international waters, are they subject to the court system of the country that captured them? Or is there some Maritime court they are tried in?

Will there be fringe on the flag?

UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Article 105:

On the high seas, or in any place outside the jurisdiction of any State, every State may seize a pirate ship or aircraft, or a ship or aircraft taken by piracy and under the control of pirates, and arrest the persons and seize the property on board. The courts of the State which carried out the seizure may decide upon the penalties to be imposed, and may also determine the action to be taken with regard to the ships, aircraft or property, subject to the rights of third parties acting in good faith.


You forgot the part about fringed flags.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
R.I.P.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image 460x276]

"TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS!!"


Holding, 5 yards.,Repeat 3rd down
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Bslim: [news.usni.org image 850x514]

[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]

The Danish navy must be strapped for cash. I mean they just slapped a sheet of plywood on the side there and called it good.


Looks like a roll up door for the rigid hull inflatable boat storage

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only problem I have with this is that they rescued the survivors.  They'd have been within their legal rights to shoot them all on the spot, and should have done so.   Pirates, terrorists, and multi-level marketers deserve no quarter.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kraig57: Exluddite: Bslim: [news.usni.org image 850x514]

[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]

The Danish navy must be strapped for cash. I mean they just slapped a sheet of plywood on the side there and called it good.

Looks like a roll up door for the rigid hull inflatable boat storage

[Fark user image 850x478].


Yup, exactly.  The real place the Danish Navy saves their money, though, is by not actually naming their ships. They just have a hull number and, on the fantail, a large barcode. That way, when the ships arrive back in port, they can just Scandinavian.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Kraig57: Exluddite: Bslim: [news.usni.org image 850x514]

[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]

The Danish navy must be strapped for cash. I mean they just slapped a sheet of plywood on the side there and called it good.

Looks like a roll up door for the rigid hull inflatable boat storage

[Fark user image 850x478].

Yup, exactly.  The real place the Danish Navy saves their money, though, is by not actually naming their ships. They just have a hull number and, on the fantail, a large barcode. That way, when the ships arrive back in port, they can just Scandinavian.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The pirates have historically had more success against the Irish.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: The only problem I have with this is that they rescued the survivors.  They'd have been within their legal rights to shoot them all on the spot, and should have done so.   Pirates, terrorists, and multi-level marketers deserve no quarter.


Civilization means treating humans humanely even when they don't deserve it. It makes positions of power less desirable for murderous maniacs.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Warthog: The only problem I have with this is that they rescued the survivors.  They'd have been within their legal rights to shoot them all on the spot, and should have done so.   Pirates, terrorists, and multi-level marketers deserve no quarter.

Civilization means treating humans humanely even when they don't deserve it. It makes positions of power less desirable for murderous maniacs.


We put down terminally ill pets because it's the humane thing to do.  A high velocity round into the brain stem of a pirate is also a humane resolution to the problem they present.
 
wejash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Vikings are hunting pirates now.

The worm has turned indeed.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.