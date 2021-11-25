 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Woman smuggles tiny stowaway aboard Delta flight, gets found out halfway through the flight   (usatoday.com) divider line
10
    More: Sappy, Pediatrics, Infant, Childbirth, Intensive care medicine, Lavinia Mounga, medical emergency, Pregnancy, Delta flight  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 11:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember that flight.  I had the lasagna.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Centipedes?
 
chipaku
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where do they bury the survivors?
 
smokewon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How much was the added fee?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Crying baby made it so pleasant for everyone else.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've been on flights on which there were medical emergencies.  As much as people like to refer to flight attendants as glorified waitresses. when the shiat hits the fan they really are trained to deal with it, and I have nothing but respect for them.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I've been on flights on which there were medical emergencies.  As much as people like to refer to flight attendants as glorified waitresses. when the shiat hits the fan they really are trained to deal with it, and I have nothing but respect for them.


Check out the thread two down from this one. You just need to bring some candy for the free drinks.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How did she not know she was pregnant?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

smokewon: How much was the added fee?


Good lord I can't imagine how this would have turned out on a Spirit Airlines flight but I'll try

'Flight attendant, I'm having real bad pain and I think I have to poop real bad'

Did you pay for the toilet upgrade?

That's a thing? No, but I really just need to lie back a bit

Our seats are pre-reclined for your convenience

This feels very inconvenient. Ok, poop is coming out

Ma'am, you just gave birth to a tiny human. We must charge you for a second ticket

Can I get the child rate?

I just checked and we don't have protocols for babies being born. Your card has just been charged for a second full price ticket

It's a baby

Do you want me to chuck it out the emergency exit?

What?? No! Can she at least sit next to me?

Yes, but that is how far the seat reclines and we will bill you for bringing on another passenger
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe some of you wimmen Farkers can explain to us menfolk how you can be 29 weeks pregnant and not know it.  Mistake the baby kicking for that 3rd burrito you had at Chipotle? You stop having periods, but you don't bother to see a doctor? Don't notice the 20-40 lbs you put on in the past 8 months? That NONE of that shiat just happens to coincide with the night you and Cletus knocked boots, and neither of you were using protection?

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.