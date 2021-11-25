 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Solid life tip every Farker can use
16
•       •       •

Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pay for your free drinks?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But, what if I never fly again, ever? Can the stewardesses come to my house and give me the same drinks deal?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, this is complete bullshiat.  I am always nice to flight attendants, they have a shiatty job.  Not once have they been nice to me other than an automatic response anyone would make without thinking.

"Good morning" <smile>
"Hi."

"Pardon me, I just need to get this into the bin."
<roll eyes, squeeze past me as I try to lift without hitting others>

<hands me my tomato juice>
"Thanks!"
"Sure."

Never once have I been offered anything other than toleration of my existence.  Which is fine, as I said, they have a shiatty job dealing with lots of shiatty people.  But I bet if I gave them chocolate, they'd biatch about their diet rather than thank me.

/Alaska Air, your experience may be different
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One time when I didn't complain about a fatty taking up half my seat for a 5 hour flight I got a free beer that made the last hour slightly more bearable.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, this is complete bullshiat.  I am always nice to flight attendants, they have a shiatty job.  Not once have they been nice to me other than an automatic response anyone would make without thinking.

"Good morning" <smile>
"Hi."

"Pardon me, I just need to get this into the bin."
<roll eyes, squeeze past me as I try to lift without hitting others>

<hands me my tomato juice>
"Thanks!"
"Sure."

Never once have I been offered anything other than toleration of my existence.  Which is fine, as I said, they have a shiatty job dealing with lots of shiatty people.  But I bet if I gave them chocolate, they'd biatch about their diet rather than thank me.

/Alaska Air, your experience may be different


I think you need to give them something - you can't just be nice.

I've only ever done it once. I was living overseas but came back to the US to get married and we had like POUNDS of wedding trinkets left over so we were bringing them back with us to give them to friends who couldn't make the wedding. I gave a stewardess eight dragon painted porcelain snack bowls at the beginning of a 17 hour flight and that woman got me drunker than I've ever been in my entire life.

The bowls were worth maybe 75 cents each. I had paid 50 cents each because I bought them in bulk.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't whizz on the electric fence
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: I think you need to give them something - you can't just be nice.


I've worked for several airlines. It helps to understand what FAs do and how they feel about certain passenger actions. Then you can offer something that is useful.

Being nice doesn't really do anything because we should all be nice as a minimum anyway, right?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Being nice doesn't really do anything because we should all be nice as a minimum anyway, right?


Well yeah, I started my professional career at a helpdesk. "Not being an asshole" is just the minimum expected behavior. But I'm sure you also know some people start off at asshole and escalate.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't drink enough that free drinks are a benefit. And I pretty much never drink when I'm flying.
I'm usually courteous and say hello when boarding, but I'm not plying the FAs with candy bars. That just seems creepy.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I expect that the true advice is "Be attractive *AND* give a thoughtful gift"

Solid life tip that few Farkers can use.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Therion: I expect that the true advice is "Be attractive *AND* give a thoughtful gift"

Solid life tip that few Farkers can use.


#3 don't be unattractive
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When my folks were alive we would travel every Christmas.  We always picked up Starbucks cards for the pilots and crew as they work damn hard during the holidays. Never paid for a drink and it felt good to be able to brighten their day.

/Alaska Air also
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once got two free bottles of wine on Qantas, but that was a thank you for responding to a medical emergency halfway between the US and Australia. But it was totally unexpectedand even more appreciated when I found out how expensive alcohol is in Australia.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
article: 'it was my first question to retired flight attendant Shawn'

Not exactly a pro journalist if ''How to get free drinks'' was the first question you thought of to ask the air crew.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've never done any of that shiat and got a ton of free drinks over the years. I just figured they were sloppy with the billing. Or they wanted to fark. One of the two.
Csb
I did pick up a girl sitting next to me one time. Saved on the hotel.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I'd be standing at the front, forward door welcoming people on board, and I started tallying on a Post-it note tick marks for the number of people who would walk on, turn, and keep walking. They wouldn't even acknowledge the cabin crew."

Have you tried not doing that?  Because I really don't need someone who doesn't know me standing slightly in my way as I walk through a narrow space, just in case I'm not capable of passing through a door, turning, and continuing towards my clearly marked seat.

And I REALLY don't need the phony greeting that I am socially programmed to respond to politely even though neither one of us actually gives a shiat.  That just really irritates me.
 
