(The Daily Beast)   Sharbat Gulla, the "Afghan Girl" whose haunting stare on the cover of National Geographic symbolized her war-torn nation, has once again been made a refugee due to unrest in her country   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

Snort
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome To Afghanistan
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew the years had been rough on her features, but yeesh. She looks like an old man.
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So she's a Tom Petty superfan?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SumoJeb: I knew the years had been rough on her features, but yeesh. She looks like an old man.
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


She's lived a harder life than most people can imagine.

She's also been evacuated to Italy, so this story is a little stale. It's a shame, because she didn't have anything really bad to say about the Taliban when they were in charge, but they don't like her because of the publicity.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only thing as bad as Taliban 2.0 was the last Star Wars trilogy.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: The only thing as bad as Taliban 2.0 was the last Star Wars trilogy.


phedex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: The only thing as bad as Taliban 2.0 was the last Star Wars trilogy.


The taliban 2.0 is the most disappointing thing since my son.
 
emonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I get it.  The other side of the planet is downright mean to women.

How can we possibly help without killing a bunch of people?

Anyone?
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Be well... I remember you.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lsherm: SumoJeb: I knew the years had been rough on her features, but yeesh. She looks like an old man.
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

She's lived a harder life than most people can imagine.

She's also been evacuated to Italy, so this story is a little stale. It's a shame, because she didn't have anything really bad to say about the Taliban when they were in charge, but they don't like her because of the publicity.


That, and having the temerity to be female.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So she's a Tom Petty superfan?


Don't come around here no more.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

emonk: I get it.  The other side of the planet is downright mean to women.

How can we possibly help without killing a bunch of people?

Anyone?


That's a fair way to phrase it, I believe. Unless another culture is outright brazenly killing its own citizens on a consistent basis (and I don't mean through a private-sector health care delivery system), we are very, very limited in what we can justifiably do to bring about change in such a place.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

emonk: I get it.  The other side of the planet is downright mean to women.

How can we possibly help without killing a bunch of people?

Anyone?


I'd say go and sit down with them and have a long talk.  When they brutally murder you maybe it will be socially acceptable to bomb them to dust.
 
