(FOX6Now)   In ongoing effort to catch up with Chicago, Milwaukee re-enacts downtown tunnel flood   (fox6now.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Water main that broke was installed in 1884 and is 12 inches in diameter. The cause of the failure is not yet known.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess "it was 137 years old." I'm surprised it lasted this long.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard downtown tunnel flood is RaeRae's ....nvm, forget I posted anything.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which city will go for being the third in this illustrious list.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Look, we're not made of money.  You can't expect us to spend a ridiculous amount of money on infrastructure improvements every one or two...hundred years.  That's communism or something.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Certainly not when that money can be used for tax cuts.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CUt TAXES NOT PIPeS!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Obviously this is another terror attack from Lake Michigan which is squarely the fault of the Biden administration and their woke policies
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Milwaukee water main break, floods parts of underground steam system
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No good, it's full of steam!
Youtube 9vA5yXrULQA
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

And when was the last time Milwaukee had a tax cut?
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boston molasses flood unimpressed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember a flood in 1993 which unleashed "cryptosporidium" into both Lake Michigan and the common vernacular.  A revisit would be a neat addendum "X Factor" for an already weary Health Department to worry about.
 
