(Twitter)   🎵 Spiderman is having Uncle Sam for dinner tonight 🎵   (twitter.com)
47
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Breakfast, lunch and dinner in the same shot.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spi-day.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Balloon centipede
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cure - Lullaby (Official Music Video)
Youtube sS6t56U9tBg
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiderman
Spiderman
Munches on Uncle Sam's can.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my exact kink.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mmmmmm! That's good satire!"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spider man, Spider man...
Rocks the taint like a spider can?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well kids, I hope you learned something.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit, helium farts are less nasty than methane.

/spiderman talks soprano
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mind if I
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been promoted to the Assvengers.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not since Peckinpah's adaptation have I seen a take on Salad Days I can really get behind until this one.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like he having tossed salad!
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disintegration is the best album ever
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NTTAWWT
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, for parade balloons

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Peter Parker a millennial? They're always eating ass supposedly.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy in the foreground most definitely just asked her for the Uncle Sam special.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵I feel like I'm being eaten out from my shivering furry hole🎵
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Batman got the better deal

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Azz: Disintegration is the best album ever


User name checks out as relevant.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
that photo is called the Uncle Sam and Spider-Man incident of 2012

they swear they have reformed since then.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This gave me and my family quite the laugh, thanks, subby!
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
from the comments:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look out...

Here comes the Spider-Man!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So you CAN eat ass with a mask on?

/silly college kids
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Azz: Disintegration is the best album ever


You are not wrong.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sticks his tongue
Between your thighs
Shoots his load
As he sighs
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So you CAN eat ass with a mask on?

/silly college kids


The technical term is "dental dam".
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Batman got the better deal

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x847]


But DC says that Batman doesn't go down on Selina...
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know what I expected when I clicked.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is not the "Fun In Balloonland" some expected.

/only Rifftrax fans would understand.
/Yay Yay!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: The Irresponsible Captain: Batman got the better deal

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x847]

But DC says that Batman doesn't go down on Selina...


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, Dan Slott is a hack...

"@DanSlott what a gift, some guys give a nice cigar, a watch, but no not you, I get a dead #PeterParker" -Stan Lee
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flab: fragMasterFlash: So you CAN eat ass with a mask on?

/silly college kids

The technical term is "dental dam".


This is from the pre-vaccine COVID-19 era...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Flab: fragMasterFlash: So you CAN eat ass with a mask on?

/silly college kids

The technical term is "dental dam".

This is from the pre-vaccine COVID-19 era...

[Fark user image 425x555]


Ann Arbor is a whore.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Spider-man Subby. Spider-man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
