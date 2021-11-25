 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   "We are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care," says FedEx. The hundreds of packages heaped in the woods say otherwise   (whnt.com) divider line
11
    More: Ironic, Police, security of our customers, BLOUNT COUNTY, law enforcement, top priority, missing packages, Blount County Sheriff's Office, customers' packages  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 5:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Good morning, Officer Obie. It's Thanksgiving again... you know what that means."
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning littering.
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ya got a lotta damn gall....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maladjusted Malcontent: Ya got a lotta damn gall....


Standard bullshiat corporate gaslighting.  We are committed to this.  Now, that guy who works for us, maybe he isn't, but we are.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prove it
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still, could be worse.

Worst worker in the world. The baggage loader kicks the baggage in Chinese airport
Youtube VvILmSkDOQA
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
F*ck FedEx with a rusty grapefruit spoon. That is all.

Not even for this, specifically. In general. Until they bleed.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how many lives were ruined because something in that mound of packages didn't get to where it was supposed to be?

They wouldn't ship crucial legal documents or donated organs that way, would they?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably disgruntled after watching a Amazon commercial where they let their employees eventually get better paying jobs with another company.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if privatizing the post office might be a bad idea, actually.
Maybe privatizing schools is also bad??
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't FedEx keep track of every package and which truck it's on, and the driver of that truck?  It should be easy for them to find who decided to dump the packages, right?  Unike, say, the Postal Service, which swear there was no way to know who the letter carriers ar who get filmed dumping mail into dumpsters and ditches.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.