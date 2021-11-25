 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Behold the criminal mastermind who burgled not one, not two, but three, count them, three Quick Stops in one morning   (wcax.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mugato [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they were long stops he'd only have managed one of them.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a damn sin TFA doesn't tell us what Chuckles here stole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bunch of savages in this town.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 259x194]


And through the diligence and work ethic of staff like him they managed to open that day anyway:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soooo, no 7-11's in Vermont?
Must be a west coast thing.
*shrugs*
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: It's a damn sin TFA doesn't tell us what Chuckles here stole.

[Fark user image 320x180]


Based on the beard I'm guessing vape cartridges.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After searching his home and vehicle on Nov. 23, Williston police arrested Burns and cited him for burglary and unlawful mischief in all three cases.

Unlawful mischief sounds about as severe as lollygagging.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Might as well work, if you are going to be that busy
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger
'' 50 minutes ago
Suspect:


Suspect:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skybird659: Soooo, no 7-11's in Vermont?
Must be a west coast thing.
*shrugs*


In TFA, "quick stops," is printed without caps.  It could be that this means a type of retailer, not a particular company of retailer, like the use of the term, "convenience store," or, "bodega."
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thisisyourbrainonFark
'' 50 minutes ago
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have stopped at 2. But he got greedy.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Doctor Funkenstein: It's a damn sin TFA doesn't tell us what Chuckles here stole.

[Fark user image 320x180]

Based on the beard I'm guessing vape cartridges.


He strikes me as a guy who eats a lot of Skittles.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russ1642
'' 49 minutes ago
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
37!?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How much money could you score robbing a convenience store, especially early in the morning?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: It's a damn sin TFA doesn't tell us what Chuckles here stole.


I'm going with one individual Slim Jim from each store and then a pair of unneeded reading glasses from the last stop
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 259x194]


Fun fact: In the original script Dante gets killed at the end of the movie, shot by some robber.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skybird659: Soooo, no 7-11's in Vermont?
Must be a west coast thing.
*shrugs*


It's definitely a regional thing but they're not limited to the west coast.  I've seen them in Michigan and Illinois.  Pretty sure I saw some in the Denver area too.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mugato: [Fark user image 259x194]

Fun fact: In the original script Dante gets killed at the end of the movie, shot by some robber.


Yeah, the scene's on youtube.Smith was smart to cut it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have hair and beard like that and wear glasses then wear sunglasses during the robbery (hides the color of your eyes) and then afterwards shave off the beard and cut the hair really short. It might not stop you from being recognized in a line up but from a distance you will not draw any attention. But, do not listen to me. Stupid criminals are actually a good thing to have around. They practically turn themselves in.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: Mock26: Mugato: [Fark user image 259x194]

Fun fact: In the original script Dante gets killed at the end of the movie, shot by some robber.

Yeah, the scene's on youtube.Smith was smart to cut it.


I saw it on the DVD, which was a port from Laserdisk. #GetOffMyLawn
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Might as well work, if you are going to be that busy


Work?  FICA is the real thief.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was this close to having enough inventory to open his own quick stop.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: Mock26: Mugato: [Fark user image 259x194]

Fun fact: In the original script Dante gets killed at the end of the movie, shot by some robber.

Yeah, the scene's on youtube.Smith was smart to cut it.


I agree. I can understand why he opted for that in the first place, it really hits home with a sledgehammer the whole "I'm not even supposed to be here refrain." But the reshot ending is much better. Oh I do like dark endings in movies but killing Dante was a level of darkness that just did not match the rest of the movie.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: RTOGUY: Doctor Funkenstein: It's a damn sin TFA doesn't tell us what Chuckles here stole.

[Fark user image 320x180]

Based on the beard I'm guessing vape cartridges.

He strikes me as a guy who eats a lot of Skittles.


Then it's a good thing he's white 'cause Skittles got Trayvon killed!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mock26: I agree. I can understand why he opted for that in the first place, it really hits home with a sledgehammer the whole "I'm not even supposed to be here refrain."


And he said he liked Empire because life is a series of downer endings. But that would have been too serious for an otherwise goofball comedy.

And it'd put the kibosh on the animated show and sequels.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: After searching his home and vehicle on Nov. 23, Williston police arrested Burns and cited him for burglary and unlawful mischief in all three cases.

Unlawful mischief sounds about as severe as lollygagging.


Or causing a ruckus
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skybird659: Doctor Funkenstein: RTOGUY: Doctor Funkenstein: It's a damn sin TFA doesn't tell us what Chuckles here stole.

[Fark user image 320x180]

Based on the beard I'm guessing vape cartridges.

He strikes me as a guy who eats a lot of Skittles.

Then it's a good thing he's white 'cause Skittles got Trayvon killed!


Don't oversimplify things.  He also had a can of Arizona iced tea.  That's a dangerous combination.  Zimmerman was totally justified in ignoring 9-11 dispatcher's advice and chasing him down and starting a fight.  And then when the big tough Zimmerman was getting his ass whooped by a skinny teenager he was justified in shooting him.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mugato:

If it's 3am & the cashier is nodding off on heroin....you just take their place.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mock26:

Plus they keep the attention off the pros.
 
