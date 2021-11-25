 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave will be mailed in by a vacationing *crumples up paper* FARK IT WE'LL DO IT LIVE. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #282. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
34
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha.
Best headline ever.

Hello there
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, but making pie. This may get messy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Here, but making pie. This may get messy.


thank god it's not cake.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Here, but making pie. This may get messy.


Oooh. Pie.
Looking forward to it now
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Azz's recommendation I looked into Shark's Tears (Акульи Слёзы )
Not bad at all
малость
Youtube gBVm_O_ca5A
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/The shot might be working... phones up to two bars!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay so I start a Nielsen radio diary today, does this count on the diary?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

null: Okay so I start a Nielsen radio diary today, does this count on the diary?


Twice, at least.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I be here. For the ENTIRE show!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

null: Okay so I start a Nielsen radio diary today, does this count on the diary?


well, we're radio. you're listening. soooooooo....maybe?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I be here. For the ENTIRE show!!!


*rips up siouxise and numan in the last half hour of show*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy Thanksgiving all
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Happy Thanksgiving all


Indeed.
Top turkey day to everyone
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I be here. For the ENTIRE show!!!

*rips up siouxise and numan in the last half hour of show*


DAMN YOU!!! :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Happy Thanksgiving all

Indeed.
Top turkey day to everyone


I'm having steak. (really)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Broken Baby threw down a gauntlet on the twitters earlier. LOL
The video's actually really good
Broken Baby "Madonna's a Dick" LIVE
Youtube RvbSuw5oXr0
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Broken Baby threw down a gauntlet on the twitters earlier. LOL
The video's actually really good
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/RvbSuw5o​Xr0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


with special guest appearance by young winona.

/that's one of their songs i like but can't play due to sweary bits.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Broken Baby threw down a gauntlet on the twitters earlier. LOL
The video's actually really good
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/RvbSuw5o​Xr0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

with special guest appearance by young winona.

/that's one of their songs i like but can't play due to sweary bits.


That's okay. We can pretend we didn't hear the sweary bits
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
N

Pista: On Azz's recommendation I looked into Shark's Tears (Акульи Слёзы )
Not bad at all
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gBVm_O_c​a5A]


Nice. Very dreamy tune - sung in Russian?!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: NPista: On Azz's recommendation I looked into Shark's Tears (Акульи Слёзы )
Not bad at all
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gBVm_O_c​a5A]

Nice. Very dreamy tune - sung in Russian?!!


Yeah. I think all their songs are in Russian. On their bandcamp some titles are translated but all of it appears to be in Russian
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Here, but making pie. This may get messy.

Oooh. Pie.
Looking forward to it now


Hopefully it will end up looking like this - here's last year's stellar outcome. Pumpkin cheesecake chocolate swirl pie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Here, but making pie. This may get messy.

Oooh. Pie.
Looking forward to it now

Hopefully it will end up looking like this - here's last year's stellar outcome. Pumpkin cheesecake chocolate swirl pie.

[Fark user image 578x562]


Well, out of that, at least I like chocolate.
Does look pretty cool though
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Here, but making pie. This may get messy.

Oooh. Pie.
Looking forward to it now

Hopefully it will end up looking like this - here's last year's stellar outcome. Pumpkin cheesecake chocolate swirl pie.

[Fark user image 578x562]

Well, out of that, at least I like chocolate.
Does look pretty cool though


I concur. It looks pretty.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A musical with a lot of songs in it?
Unpossible
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Madness intro. That's usually a sign of a special show!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Well, out of that, at least I like chocolate.
Does look pretty cool though


djslowdive: I concur. It looks pretty.


Tastes pretty too.

Currently having melted chocolate for breakfast. Today is going to be totally unhealthy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Plaid!
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hi! Hello! Hey!
Happy Thanksgiving to all at the other side, happy turkey and happy pie (which is not a lie today).
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They just played Gary Numan during the football game (Cars of course) Yes, I'm watching sportsball.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But holiday dinner at 2pm? Oh my...
I would die from hunger six hours later.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Intern today?!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Happy Thanksgiving all

Indeed.
Top turkey day to everyone

I'm having steak. (really)


I'm waiting for pizza.
 
