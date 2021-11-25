 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman keeps being mistaken for a real life princess when she goes out in public
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The article skipped over the complete question. "Are you a princess and do you have a minder I could contact for you?"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Little kids ask if she's Rapunzel.  Not exactly the same as being mistaken for Princess Anne.

And why is she crazy to dress in the style she likes?  If it didn't involve a corset, I'd wear an Edwardian shirtwaist to the office every damn day. Minus the hat, I hate hats.  But I would grow my hair out to do that lovely soft bun look, too.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

/Not me
// But I am a sucker for fancy embroidery.
//Three for a Happy Thanksgiving to all you US Farkers
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a few people ask you something sarcastically about your blatant attention seeking, and you take the question credulously to further amplify your attention seeking
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you say princess
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for reminding me. It's now Mall Santa season. They can sense my fear.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh it's interesting what people develop style wise.

If it works for her. And yes from the pics it does. And it makes her happy? Do it.

It's interesting when you flow against the norm and do what makes you happy. The stares and shiat just make it more fun. "This is how I want to look and or behave, to hell with anyone else"

Frigging own your style. No reason to look or behave like the regular jackoff in a cheap "causal business" or just an uneducated construction worker.

Being a little eccentric makes life more interesting and sometimes you can make really good friends just because how you look creates dialog and shared interests.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAKE WITH THE CORSET PICTURES.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alessandra, who lives in Watford"

Yeah... that's my nearest major shopping centre.

She gonna get stabbed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare she be a non conformist. Someone get her to a Forever 21 store, STAT.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you hear the phrase "People keep on telling me (something flattering) about me" it's always not what they actually hear but what they want to hear. The power of imagination
/"Why da fuq you dressed like that girl?" ...He is clearly enthralled my aura of royalty!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: When a few people ask you something sarcastically about your blatant attention seeking, and you take the question credulously to further amplify your attention seeking


Look, I'm not saying she's NOT an attention whore. But I'm also saying I'd gladly be her prince, if you know what I'm saying.*

*I'm saying I'd royally penis her
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say furries are weird...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: DoctorCal: When a few people ask you something sarcastically about your blatant attention seeking, and you take the question credulously to further amplify your attention seeking

Look, I'm not saying she's NOT an attention whore. But I'm also saying I'd gladly be her prince, if you know what I'm saying.*

*I'm saying I'd royally penis her


You know what they say about doing that to crazy? Don't.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: When you hear the phrase "People keep on telling me (something flattering) about me" it's always not what they actually hear but what they want to hear. The power of imagination
/"Why da fuq you dressed like that girl?" ...He is clearly enthralled my aura of royalty!


Agreed.

I have a friend and someone yelled "Yoi have a fat ass!" at her, and she thought it was "phat" and should take it as a compliment (20 years ago)
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frog outside shoulda told you.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: MAKE WITH THE CORSET PICTURES.


I wanna see some ankle!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: MAKE WITH THE CORSET PICTURES.


Alright, alright, I hear you.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a princess, I'm just really into steam punk.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what's supposed to be princess about her attire.  It's certainly not modern, but just because it's not modern doesn't make it fine enough to be the sort of expensive garments that a member of the royal household would be seen in.  Some of that's pictured in TFA are on the dull side, practical for the Victorian period, not fine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one: "I forgot all about that. You have a good memory Greg."
Greg a week later: "Everybody keeps saying that I have the memory of an elephant"
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do you, girl.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: DoctorCal: When a few people ask you something sarcastically about your blatant attention seeking, and you take the question credulously to further amplify your attention seeking

Look, I'm not saying she's NOT an attention whore. But I'm also saying I'd gladly be her prince, if you know what I'm saying.*

*I'm saying I'd royally penis her


Certainly whoever pulled you out would be crowned king of England

/read your post in the voice of Prince Wednesday
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: MAKE WITH THE CORSET PICTURES.


theatkinson.co.ukView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coreybradshaw.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Give her credit, it's hard to get good whalebone these days.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.


Chief magistrate or head of a town council?
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You have to be more than a lot ignorant if you think that Victorian style clothing is what royalty wears these days.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How I like to dress
syfy.comView Full Size
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: DoctorCal: When a few people ask you something sarcastically about your blatant attention seeking, and you take the question credulously to further amplify your attention seeking

Look, I'm not saying she's NOT an attention whore. But I'm also saying I'd gladly be her prince, if you know what I'm saying.*

*I'm saying I'd royally penis her


Skippy's first law: Crazy is fun to date, not mate.

(Corollary: Unless that particular crazy is worth waking up next to for the next 19 years...)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hissatsu: big pig peaches: MAKE WITH THE CORSET PICTURES.

Alright, alright, I hear you.


[Fark user image image 268x467]
[Fark user image image 586x754]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People know that real princesses don't dress like that anymore, right?  Kind of a weird conclusion to leap to.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How I like to dress
[syfy.com image 850x566]


So as something of a dandy from the English Georgian period?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.

Chief magistrate or head of a town council?


I don't even know what a reeve is I just know I hate the way they are always looking at me like a freak on a leash.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.


Well I have you beat. I just wear whatever and people constantly ask "Do you work here?"

No joke, I could be in holy denim and a concert t-shirt, with a baby stroller, and people have stopped me in Best Buy to ask my help with a purchase.

Every time I venture into D.C., somebody asks me for directions.

/I worked in a science museum for 10 years. So I think I have resting "QUESTIONS? ASK ME!" face.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No they don't.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Lsherm: DoctorCal: When a few people ask you something sarcastically about your blatant attention seeking, and you take the question credulously to further amplify your attention seeking

Look, I'm not saying she's NOT an attention whore. But I'm also saying I'd gladly be her prince, if you know what I'm saying.*

*I'm saying I'd royally penis her

Skippy's first law: Crazy is fun to date, not mate.

(Corollary: Unless that particular crazy is worth waking up next to for the next 19 years...)


Yeah.  Crazy is best when one leaves the other's place that night rather than sticking around until morning.  Even best if not your place.  And your place remains a mystery to them.  And probably good if your last name remains a mystery too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm more Edwardian/Gilded Age myself.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Finally her dream of being interviewed is complete.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: TWX: RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.

Chief magistrate or head of a town council?

I don't even know what a reeve is I just know I hate the way they are always looking at me like a freak on a leash.


Then try taking off the leash.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter if she's real or fake, she can still be TREATED like a princess and married off to a stranger in Poland to strengthen our military alliance.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: RTOGUY: TWX: RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.

Chief magistrate or head of a town council?

I don't even know what a reeve is I just know I hate the way they are always looking at me like a freak on a leash.

Then try taking off the leash.


Sigourney Weaver tells a couple of Jokes to the NY Times!
Youtube qwQ6-pNjaWk
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I'm more Edwardian/Gilded Age myself.


Very little of mens' fashion from the late Victorian has been abandoned.  A lot has been added, but basic slacks, shirtsleeves, waistcoat, and tie remain generally acceptable.  Your clothes look to be of entirely modern manufacture and cut, but not so dissimilar to what a man would have worn 150 years ago as to stand out in some glaring way.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: TWX: RTOGUY: TWX: RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.

Chief magistrate or head of a town council?

I don't even know what a reeve is I just know I hate the way they are always looking at me like a freak on a leash.

Then try taking off the leash.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qwQ6-pNj​aWk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That first one was funny, and just out of character enough compared to the sorts of stoic women she often plays to really work.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I don't believe her, but Casiraghi is the surname of part of the Monaco royal family.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: RTOGUY: I know what that's like. I've got a couple of old Korn T-shirts from back in high school and people are always asking if I'm a reeve.

Well I have you beat. I just wear whatever and people constantly ask "Do you work here?"

No joke, I could be in holy denim and a concert t-shirt, with a baby stroller, and people have stopped me in Best Buy to ask my help with a purchase.

Every time I venture into D.C., somebody asks me for directions.

/I worked in a science museum for 10 years. So I think I have resting "QUESTIONS? ASK ME!" face.


I used to get that a lot, I supect that it's a vibe of familiarity and ken that one gives off in a setting where the asker is flummoxed.  They're confused and you look like you know, so you must have some connection to the place.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: It doesn't matter if she's real or fake, she can still be TREATED like a princess and married off to a stranger in Poland to strengthen our military alliance.


Also good for tossing into volcanoes to appease the local Gods.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: Kit Fister: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I'm more Edwardian/Gilded Age myself.

Very little of mens' fashion from the late Victorian has been abandoned.  A lot has been added, but basic slacks, shirtsleeves, waistcoat, and tie remain generally acceptable.  Your clothes look to be of entirely modern manufacture and cut, but not so dissimilar to what a man would have worn 150 years ago as to stand out in some glaring way.


Well, yes, I'm wearing a modern suit, not a vintage one. Just like the original looks.
 
