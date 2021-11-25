 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   HOA didn't allow basketball goals up in the front yard ... and then they lost in court for this   (yahoo.com) divider line
903 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 3:43 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure we've covered this story, already. But the key issue at play is the Developer controls the HOA and in this case, attempted to force the community to purchase the clubhouse and amenities for $73 million, though they were worth less than $20million.

HOAs are generally run by nosy asshats, but in this case it was a situation ripe for abuse, lining the pockets of the developer (or, more accurately, the company that bought the rights of the developer in this example.)

Glad they won. It would be better if states passed laws that cut the balls off HOAs, leaving them more in the "friendly suggestion" business versus the "f*ck you, do as I say or I'll take your house" business. Covenants don't mean sh*t if they violate public policy.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stories like this always make me perversely glad that I purchased in a neighborhood that has no HOA.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"a capitalist's perfect dream of a business. People must join whether they like it or not, and they pay all the expenses of the business."

Forcing people to join whether they like it or not is communism, not capitalism.

But then, HOAs are a conservative wet dream, so they pretend it's the free market at work...
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HOA, HOA, HOA!
Merry Christmas from the Villages.
Just don't leave it parked in the driveway overnight.

Watubi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Read the CC&Rs, attend all meetings and be active/social in the community (I realize that last one is difficult for Farkers).
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live in a HOA housing, but there's no fees. Its included in the rent.

We elect our own board, and regulations are just about cutting your hedge once per year, and not leaving crap on public grounds.

What we do vote on his whether to all get fiber (it was free if we signed up as a HOA), whether to replace the lawn tractor, stuff like that.

Oh, and max. 1 pet, and only dog or cat. I understand the limit, I don't know why I can't have a pet goldfish or slime mold instead (I probably have slime mold, but not as a pet).

Its really harsh if you don't trim your hedge. They'll hire someone to do it for you, and send you the bill, ouch.

I don't really understand why HOAs are so hated/feared.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Basketball has goals?

I thought it had hoops.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IlGreven: "a capitalist's perfect dream of a business. People must join whether they like it or not, and they pay all the expenses of the business."

Forcing people to join whether they like it or not is communism, not capitalism.

But then, HOAs are a conservative wet dream, so they pretend it's the free market at work...


No, forcing people to join is capitalism.

Communism would be giving people free houses
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ketchuponsteak:

You don't understand that you pay HOA fees, either.

I'll go out on a sturdy highway overpass and say there's more you don't understand.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IlGreven: "a capitalist's perfect dream of a business. People must join whether they like it or not, and they pay all the expenses of the business."

Forcing people to join whether they like it or not is communism, not capitalism.


That doesn't mean it isn't a capitalists perfect dream of a business. If you want to get rich, and you could get a company everyone has to buy from, or one that has competition, which one would you want? Assuming everything else being equal of course.

/And wanting to make money for one's self certainly isn't a communist ideal
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you willingly move into an HOA, and know the rules, then either live by them, or move. (or elect someone else)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I live in a HOA housing, but there's no fees. Its included in the rent.

We elect our own board, and regulations are just about cutting your hedge once per year, and not leaving crap on public grounds.

What we do vote on his whether to all get fiber (it was free if we signed up as a HOA), whether to replace the lawn tractor, stuff like that.

Oh, and max. 1 pet, and only dog or cat. I understand the limit, I don't know why I can't have a pet goldfish or slime mold instead (I probably have slime mold, but not as a pet).

Its really harsh if you don't trim your hedge. They'll hire someone to do it for you, and send you the bill, ouch.

I don't really understand why HOAs are so hated/feared.


You will when there's an election and suddenly yours is run by a bunch of power hungry farking assholes.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Watubi: Read the CC&Rs, attend all meetings and be active/social in the community (I realize that last one is difficult for Farkers).


While I 100% agree with this as the root cause of most HOA stories the headline story in TFA is a little different.

When a developer builds they normally have some way to maintain control of the HOA until all/nearly all units are sold, then it gets turned over to the residents. In this case it looks like the developer used its final days in control of the HOA to try force the HOA to overpay the developer by about $50 million for the clubhouse to turn over to the residents.
 
chipaku
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BUT MAH PROPERTY VALUES
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Pretty sure we've covered this story, already. But the key issue at play is the Developer controls the HOA and in this case, attempted to force the community to purchase the clubhouse and amenities for $73 million, though they were worth less than $20million.

HOAs are generally run by nosy asshats, but in this case it was a situation ripe for abuse, lining the pockets of the developer (or, more accurately, the company that bought the rights of the developer in this example.)

Glad they won. It would be better if states passed laws that cut the balls off HOAs, leaving them more in the "friendly suggestion" business versus the "f*ck you, do as I say or I'll take your house" business. Covenants don't mean sh*t if they violate public policy.


Another fan of the Freedom of Association, and Freedom to Contract clauses in the Constitution, I see :)

As I've said many times, the majority of HOAs run well enough...millions of owners of billions of dollars worth of property agree...but that news doesn't generate clicks.
 
chipaku
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Basketball has goals?

I thought it had hoops.


They don't call it Field Hoop Percentage
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Watubi: Read the CC&Rs, attend all meetings and be active/social in the community (I realize that last one is difficult for Farkers).

While I 100% agree with this as the root cause of most HOA stories the headline story in TFA is a little different.

When a developer builds they normally have some way to maintain control of the HOA until all/nearly all units are sold, then it gets turned over to the residents. In this case it looks like the developer used its final days in control of the HOA to try force the HOA to overpay the developer by about $50 million for the clubhouse to turn over to the residents.


Yep.  I've also seen that transition period screw over the developer, who planned to make his money on a big project in Phase 3, get sued by his Phase 1&2 buyers for basically frivolous crap.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: I live in a HOA housing, but there's no fees. Its included in the rent.

We elect our own board, and regulations are just about cutting your hedge once per year, and not leaving crap on public grounds.

What we do vote on his whether to all get fiber (it was free if we signed up as a HOA), whether to replace the lawn tractor, stuff like that.

Oh, and max. 1 pet, and only dog or cat. I understand the limit, I don't know why I can't have a pet goldfish or slime mold instead (I probably have slime mold, but not as a pet).

Its really harsh if you don't trim your hedge. They'll hire someone to do it for you, and send you the bill, ouch.

I don't really understand why HOAs are so hated/feared.

You will when there's an election and suddenly yours is run by a bunch of power hungry farking assholes.


Yep...that's when they make the news.

Of course, that can also happen without an HOA...your city/county/state can fark you over with a change in administration, perfectly legally.

See the 50-year development of the US highway system through any major city, for numerous examples.
 
