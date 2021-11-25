 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Karma attends antivaxxer party. Darwin shows up for after-party   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What, do they think this is the farking chicken pox?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Sigh*

https://www.theverge.com/21324034/cov​i​d-party-coronavirus-intentional-infect​ion-not-real-alabama-washington-texas

Maybe it's true this time.  After all, we really, really want it to be true.

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending "coronavirus parties" in a bid to catch the disease.
The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.

We've officially run out of fake COVID party stories in the US, and we're having to import them from Italy?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia roulette parties may offer some excitement, but they prove nothing more than taking stupid chances for zero reward is as moronic as it is dangerous.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Play stupid games...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the follow-up story where this is found to be false
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tyrolians/Tyrolites are always tyrolling Ze Austrians, and their penchant for bbq's shrimp.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
joylessFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wouldn't this classify as a suicide?

/s (kinda)
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This happened in Austria. Does anyone think that American anti-vaxxers will learn from this? I don't.

On the upside, with kids able to get vaccinated, I don't really care that much any more. This is literally Darwinism in action.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

From an epidemiological standpoint, it doesn't matter WHY the unvaxxed are gathering, only that they ARE gathering.

We all saw the photos from Lake of the Ozarks, spring break, football games, etc, etc, etc., so we know they're clumping up.

With mass public antivax protests on every continent except Antarctica, Covid parties are essentially irrelevant,whether or not they're a thing.

The stupid is orders of magnitude worse than "Covid party".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's an article that isn't paywalled, and won't give your phone cancer:

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/u​k​-world-news/anti-vaxxer-who-went-coron​a-22270720
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: This happened in Austria.


Crikey!
 
