(CNBC)   Retailers expect record gains of 8.5% to 10.5% in holiday shopping from last year, with higher-income households in the U.S. spending five times that of lower-income ones. Merry K-mas, peasants   (cnbc.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.

Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I make a lot of money!!  Look at how I am!  You should admire me!!

Fark user image
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've begged my family not to buy me anything but they refuse. It seems like such a waste of money.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umpossible.  The liberal media keep reporting that Joe Biden has destroyed the economy, so there is no such thing as good economic news.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merry K-mas

Ooh, Mr. Big Spender gets to shop at K-Mart. Look at you.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But this is rhe worst economy in history!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holidays are cancelled indefinitely in our family. Anyone participating in Christmas is supporting the right wing Christian corporate money grab, and helping fund the conservative terrorists that attacked the Capitol on Jan 6th.

The more money you spend on useless gifts to impress the Joneses, the richer the Christian Taliban gets.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's America
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I've begged my family not to buy me anything but they refuse. It seems like such a waste of money.


What are you, a communist? If you don't lavishly spend to celebrate his birthday, babby Jesus will send you to Hell.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Merry K-mas

Ooh, Mr. Big Spender gets to shop at K-Mart. Look at you.


We should ask subby what it's like in 1998.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.

Fark user image 412x167

Fark user image 450x255

Fark user image 550x160


Want to stop growth? Stop population growth.
Tax people that have children MORE not less.
Charger per child.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.


And a peaceful birth of Our Savior to you too!
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Merry K-mas

Ooh, Mr. Big Spender gets to shop at K-Mart. Look at you.


You gotta find one first.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that "share of Americans who say they aren't spending anything" graph is crazy. I'm calling bullshiat on it though.

11% now, 3% in 2019, and around 10% in 2016-17?

That's a massive shift back and forth, that doesn't line up with the general economy.

Record numbers of households foregoing Christmas sounds bad until you see it's like 1% more than other years.

The wealthier spending 5x as much as poor households this year means nothing at all. It's a statistical ink blot without more information. How does that compare to past years? What is "wealthier" defined as (51 percentile and above vs below, or something else)? Is it average per household 5x as much? 5x as much overall?

I hate useless information presented to scare me. I knew rich people weren't poor my whole life.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I've begged my family not to buy me anything but they refuse. It seems like such a waste of money.


I succeeded.

They called my bluff the first year I said I wouldn't accept a gift. The second year I left their gift at their house. They delivered it to me. I sent a video of me dropping it in a donation box.

Message received, I'm gift-free for years now.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Merry K-mas

Ooh, Mr. Big Spender gets to shop at K-Mart. Look at you.


i.insider.com


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recessi​o​n_shapes#K-shaped
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.

Fark user image 412x167

Fark user image 450x255

Fark user image 550x160


And it's even worse than some people being too dumb to save the planet. There are people who would actively work to make the world a worse place just to spite people they don't like -- basically cutting off their own heads to spite other people's faces.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not spending anything this year beyond nice meals for the holiday. But I also am paying off the small fortunes I've spent on my cats who got sick this year. And I'm bracing for student loans to start again. So it's probably for the best anyway.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growth numbers in a vacuum can be deceiving. Last year was pre vaccine covid.

And I thought the OMG SHORTAGE OF ALL THE THINGS was going to but a damper on holiday consumption this year

/narrator - it will not, because the shortage is just an excuse for high prices
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those with higher incomes are spending 5x to get the 1x of last year.  Thanks Mr. president
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've told my family to only get me socks again this year. I like socks, don't really need anything else, and I hate conspicuous consumption.

I also encourage gifting socks from the World Wildlife Fund, as you can donate to them and give neat presents at the same time. My panda socks are not only nifty they help save actual pandas
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've told my family to only get me socks again this year. I like socks, don't really need anything else, and I hate conspicuous consumption.

I also encourage gifting socks from the World Wildlife Fund, as you can donate to them and give neat presents at the same time. My panda socks are not only nifty they help save actual pandas


There's something about a good pair of socks that is pretty amazing!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.

Fark user image image 412x167

Fark user image image 450x255

Fark user image image 550x160


Fark off, Commie.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Growth numbers in a vacuum can be deceiving. Last year was pre vaccine covid.

And I thought the OMG SHORTAGE OF ALL THE THINGS was going to but a damper on holiday consumption this year

/narrator - it will not, because the shortage is just an excuse for high prices


I am kind of tired of this shortage bullsh*t.

Some shelves are a little sparse in the stores but isn't that expected during Thanksgiving?

Personally I haven't seen any recent evidence of it in my area so therefore it doesn't exist anywhere.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fark pandas. Taxonomic bias in conservation has cost us a shiatload of better possible conservation outcomes because pandas are fancy looking so they get all the money.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm a woodworker who makes most of his money during the holiday season by selling at craft markets. Needless to say, 2020 sucked ass because there were no markets. I'm counting on people to be ready to buy a ton of shiat locally this year. Got my booster shot, my mask, and a truckload of goods ready for my first holiday market tomorrow. Bring on the rampant consumerism!

/shop local
//you just might support a fellow farker's drinking habit
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Some shelves are a little sparse in the stores


Only when the NewsMax crew goes in, clears off some shelf space and takes a cropped picture of three feet of empty shelves to portray their narrative of the Biden Economy.

I was on the phone with a Honda dealer yesterday, and they wanted to sell me a car for MSRP plus $995 "market adjustment fee". I asked if that was the shortage thing and she said "Oh yeah, it's in the news".

Me: "You have a dozen of this model in stock, and so does the other dealer I called. There is no shortage that I can see. I'll call you back when this news cycle blows over and you feel like selling cars".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: fark pandas. Taxonomic bias in conservation has cost us a shiatload of better possible conservation outcomes because pandas are fancy looking so they get all the money.


Show me on this WWF plush panda where it touched you.
 
trialpha
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've told my family to only get me socks again this year. I like socks, don't really need anything else, and I hate conspicuous consumption.

I also encourage gifting socks from the World Wildlife Fund, as you can donate to them and give neat presents at the same time. My panda socks are not only nifty they help save actual pandas


If they're like any other charity, you'll also get the gift of them sending you letters / calling you periodically begging for more money.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Anyone participating in Christmas is supporting the right wing Christian corporate money grab, and helping fund the conservative terrorists that attacked the Capitol on Jan 6th.


lolwut
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Merry K-mas

Ooh, Mr. Big Spender gets to shop at K-Mart. Look at you.


No it's circle k
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Umpossible.  The liberal media keep reporting that Joe Biden has destroyed the economy, so there is no such thing as good economic news.


Did you actually use the term liberal correctly, or did you mean to type conservative?

/Liberal is a right-wing political ideology.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I've begged my family not to buy me anything but they refuse. It seems like such a waste of money.


It is a waste of money, especially if the family is just buying obligatory sh*t that they think may be wanted or useful.

I at least got them to stop giving me money by doubling it and donating it to a charity they hate in their name, and since they are Trumpers, anything that helped out migrants or minorities was sufficient.

/for my birthday, they sent me a "handmade heirloom quilt" that was made in China. It pisses me off to even look at (as it sits in its original packaging on the closet) because we have some actual heirloom quilts that were made by family and didn't involve slave labor.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am guilty of consumerism.
I have a constant flow of Amazon packages being delivered and none of it is anything that I really need. I'm quite the electronics whore. It's not good!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Smackledorfer: fark pandas. Taxonomic bias in conservation has cost us a shiatload of better possible conservation outcomes because pandas are fancy looking so they get all the money.

Show me on this WWF plush panda where it touched you.


I say the same about tigers and the rest of the fancy animals.

Don't get me started on not letting rhino conservatories sell their ivory when it comes to the stupid ways we try to conserve at risk species.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.

Fark user image 412x167

Fark user image 450x255

Fark user image 550x160

Want to stop growth? Stop population growth.
Tax people that have children MORE not less.
Charger per child.


Ok. Try that out in the inner cities.  See
How you do.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I've begged my family not to buy me anything but they refuse. It seems like such a waste of money.


I'm part of a Christmas present exchange, and I listed of bunch of charities people can donate to in my name. I just moved, and realized I have a lot of stuff I haven't really used. I have books from years past I haven't even touched since I got them. And since I spent close to $1,000 upgrading my computer from a two core AMD to a Ryzen, I don't want anything else.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I've begged my family not to buy me anything but they refuse. It seems like such a waste of money.


I insisted that my first gift be a long pokey stick, picked off the ground near my house. "Shop local", environmentally responsible, and all that. And then I can use it to keep away anyone else who would get me useless shiat after I kept telling everyone not to get me anything.

Go volunteer in your community; donate time and/or other resources to those that need it.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last year (most) people were taking precautions against COVID - distancing, quarantine, hygiene and masks.
This year people think it's 2019 again and forget there are stillover a thousand people a day dead from the virus.
That brand new big screen TV they will be fighting the crowds for tomorrow will likely leave them with another, much smaller present to take home to anyone who isn't vaccinated.

Morons.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well I know that I'll be spending ~$1600 just on myself.  Actually I already spent $389 in the PX yesterday to buy my new 35" UltraWide screen monitor (regular price $499), and I'll be spending ~$1200 tomorrow when I order my new maxed out mac mini to go with the monitor during Apple's Cyber weekend event.  That's my X-mas present to myself.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am trying to live as much as I can as if I lived centuries ago before all this crap. General strike and general boycott is our best chance and last hail mary before having no other recourse but to burn everything to the ground. Cutting out all the rat race consumption insanity will also have the benefit of making you much, much happier.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.

Fark user image image 412x167

Fark user image image 450x255

Fark user image image 550x160


I don't give a sh*t anymore. I live next to a golf course that's being renovated. The construction company drained all the water traps and left the fish to die. Florida is trying to chop down every last tree and build as many sh*tty tract homes as possible. Politicians just pay lip service to voters who care about the environment. Any environmental policies democrats manage to pass will either be overturned by the next Republican Congress or deemed unconstitutional by SCOTUS.
So, f*ck it. I have no kids and I'll be dead before the environment really takes a sh*t on us.  I'll buy what I want. Spend how I want. I've already started my Christmas shopping. We deserve the environment we've destroyed.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got my cats some catnip toys I hate capitalism yet I participate in it how curious 🧐🤔
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I am trying to live as much as I can as if I lived centuries ago before all this crap. General strike and general boycott is our best chance and last hail mary before having no other recourse but to burn everything to the ground. Cutting out all the rat race consumption insanity will also have the benefit of making you much, much happier.


So you're using an Internet from 1687?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Wobambo: I am trying to live as much as I can as if I lived centuries ago before all this crap. General strike and general boycott is our best chance and last hail mary before having no other recourse but to burn everything to the ground. Cutting out all the rat race consumption insanity will also have the benefit of making you much, much happier.

So you're using an Internet from 1687?


Yes. Fortunately, here in 1687 we have a much firmer grasp on the English language than you do.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So, f*ck it. I have no kids and I'll be dead before the environment really takes a sh*t on us.  I'll buy what I want. Spend how I want. I've already started my Christmas shopping. We deserve the environment we've destroyed.


I wish people with your attitude could just off themselves instead of taking the whole ship down with them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So, f*ck it. I have no kids and I'll be dead before the environment really takes a sh*t on us.  I'll buy what I want. Spend how I want. I've already started my Christmas shopping. We deserve the environment we've destroyed.

I wish people with your attitude could just off themselves instead of taking the whole ship down with them.


I can't believe I just smarted a Shaggy post.

/A Thanksgiving miracle?
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark all of you.  You don't deserve a beautiful planet, a beautiful life, or a happy life.  And you aren't going to get it either, because you are too stupid to save it.


Then MOVE
 
