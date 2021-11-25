 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   Ever wonder why Thanksgiving is always on Thursday? Here comes the science   (time.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Thanksgiving, timing of the Thanksgiving holiday, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sarah Josepha Hale, fourth Thursday, earliest Thanksgivings, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, first time  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2021 at 1:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's actually extremely uninteresting.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tradition, money, edict, and religion.  Mind blown.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was connected with /wiki/Evacuation_Day
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough to read an article about it, subby.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: Not enough to read an article about it, subby.


Mods must have entered thier food coma early.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert:  There's no science.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Lincoln.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scoutlife.orgView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because 4 day weekend (if you are lucky)?

/DNRTFA
 
Spectrum
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too long? Read this.

Presidents after Lincoln regularly called for Thanksgivings on a Thursday. (Canadian Thanksgiving, meanwhile, ended up as a Monday holiday.) Such proclamations were generally uneventful until August 1939, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt sparked controversy by moving Thanksgiving up from the last Thursday in the month, Nov. 30, to the next-to-last, Nov. 23, claiming merchants would benefit from another excuse for shopping between Labor Day and Christmas.
"Football coaches were furious: 30% of them had games scheduled Nov. 30 which would now play to ordinary weekday crowds," TIME reported after the news broke that August. "Calendar-makers took the blow quietly except for Elliott-Greer Stationery Co. of Amarillo, Tex., which happily discovered it had designated Nov. 23 as Thanksgiving Day by mistake. Alf Landon sounded off in Colorado as follows: '...Another illustration of the confusion which his impulsiveness has caused so frequently during his administration. If the change has any merit at all, more time should have been taken in working it out...instead of springing it upon an unprepared country with the omnipotence of a Hitler.'"

Times have changed since 1939, but not much.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next they will tackle why New Years Eve always falls on December 31st!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.